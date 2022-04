The first memory I have of coming to understand myself as the transgender woman I am today was at the age of six, when I would walk around my family home in my aunt’s black Manolo Blahnik pumps. Wearing my grandmother’s scarves loosely on my head, I would imagine it to be the same long flowing hair she had and used to fuss with so much. And despite being so young, I was convinced I would grow up to marry Fred Savage every night after I watched The Wonder Years.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO