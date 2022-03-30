ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, KY

Three Arrests Reported

By Eric Criswell
 1 day ago

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Ashley Brooks of Monticello, Ky. was arrested for being a fugitive from another state. Brooks was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Warrant of Arrest for failure to pay or show cause on the underlying charge of non-payment of court costs,...

