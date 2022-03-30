ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics Journal Club: Quantum Literature

uiowa.edu
 1 day ago

Dr. Erik Gustafson will be talking about his paper ‘Large scale multi-node simulations of Z2Z...

events.uiowa.edu

Phys.org

A strange monopole observed in diamond: When string theory inspires quantum simulation

Theoretical physicists routinely introduce fictitious particles and fields in their calculations, in view of completing a theory or simply to make it more elegant. A striking example concerns the magnetic monopole imagined by Dirac in 1931: a point-like source of magnetic field, which is absent in classical electromagnetism. While the Dirac monopole was never observed in nature, it appears artificially in various physical settings, in particular, in the solid state.
PHYSICS
Vice

Scientists Find Unexplained Waves Inside the Sun That Defy Known Physics

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a class of never-before-seen waves inside the Sun that move in the opposite direction of its rotation and travel so fast that they defy explanation. The “as-yet undetermined nature of these waves promises novel physics and fresh insight into solar dynamics,” reports a new study.
ASTRONOMY
studyfinds.org

New breakthrough in math may help scientists unlock the secrets of the universe

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — A mathematical discovery may help scientists finally combine Albert Einstein’s theory of gravity and the field of quantum mechanics into one universal concept. A team from Chalmers University of Technology and MIT say the breakthrough could eventually help explain the mysteries of our universe — including black holes and dark matter.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The first stages of DNA evolution

One fundamental question in the field of the Origin of Life is how the first molecules of DNA replicated and evolved on the primordial Earth, more than 4 billion years ago. Before the emergence of the first cells or any other form of compartmentalization, DNA and RNA molecules were likely dissolved into water ponds or into pores of rock filled with water and gas: ubiquitous conditions on a volcanic Earth. The high volcanic activity and the high temperatures were responsible for an atmosphere extremely rich in CO2. The concentration of carbon dioxide was about 25,000 times higher than today.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Tiny magnets could hold the secret to new quantum computers

Magnetic interactions could point to miniaturizable quantum devices. From MRI machines to computer hard disk storage, magnetism has played a role in pivotal discoveries that reshape our society. In the new field of quantum computing, magnetic interactions could play a role in relaying quantum information. In new research from the...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Quantum sensing goes bio

Quantum sensors have the potential to detect biological processes at scales inaccessible to conventional biophysical or biomedical techniques; for example, they could enable nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) at the nanoscale for the detection of biomolecules in diagnostic screenings. Nonetheless, their great sensitivity to environmental noise, as well as the fragility of biological molecules upon perturbations, has limited their application as interfacial sensors with intact biological systems thus far. Specifically, such an interface must preserve both the sensor's highly fragile quantum states and allow the immobilization of intact biomolecules from solution on the quantum sensor surface. Now, writing in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Peter C. Maurer and colleagues developed a surface treatment method to enable biocompatible, versatile and chemically stable functionalization of diamond quantum sensors.
SCIENCE
Space.com

Strange new type of solar wave defies physics

Scientists have detected a strange new type of high-frequency wave on the sun's surface, and the waves are moving three times faster than scientists thought was possible. The acoustic waves, called high-frequency retrograde (HFR) vorticity waves, were spotted rippling backward through the sun's plasma in the opposite direction of its rotation. The previously unknown type of wave was described in a study published March 24 in the journal Nature Astronomy.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Behavior of Hybrid Matter–Antimatter Atoms in Superfluid Helium Surprises Physicists at CERN

The result may open doors to several lines of research in particle physics and beyond. A hybrid matter–antimatter helium atom containing an antiproton, the proton’s antimatter equivalent, in place of an electron has an unexpected response to laser light when immersed in superfluid helium, reports the ASACUSA collaboration at CERN. The result, described in a paper published on March 16, 2022, in the journal Nature, may open doors to several lines of research.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

MIT scientists developed the most detailed simulation of the early universe ever

How did we come to be? How was the universe created? Those are questions that astrophysicists have pondered and explored for many years. Now, scientists at MIT, Harvard University, and the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics have developed a detailed view of how the universe may have unfolded after the big bang, according to a press statement by MIT published on Thursday.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Parallel quantum annealing

Quantum annealers of D-Wave Systems, Inc., offer an efficient way to compute high quality solutions of NP-hard problems. This is done by mapping a problem onto the physical qubits of the quantum chip, from which a solution is obtained after quantum annealing. However, since the connectivity of the physical qubits on the chip is limited, a minor embedding of the problem structure onto the chip is required. In this process, and especially for smaller problems, many qubits will stay unused. We propose a novel method, called parallel quantum annealing, to make better use of available qubits, wherein either the same or several independent problems are solved in the same annealing cycle of a quantum annealer, assuming enough physical qubits are available to embed more than one problem. Although the individual solution quality may be slightly decreased when solving several problems in parallel (as opposed to solving each problem separately), we demonstrate that our method may give dramatic speed-ups in terms of theÂ Time-To-Solution (TTS) metricÂ for solving instances of the Maximum Clique problem when compared to solving each problem sequentially on the quantum annealer. Additionally, we show that solving a single Maximum Clique problem using parallel quantum annealing reduces the TTS significantly.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Unbiasing fermionic quantum Monte Carlo with a quantum computer

Interacting many-electron problems pose some of the greatest computational challenges in science, with essential applications across many fields. The solutions to these problems will offer accurate predictions of chemical reactivity and kinetics, and other properties of quantum systems1,2,3,4. Fermionic quantum Monte Carlo (QMC) methods5,6, which use a statistical sampling of the ground state, are among the most powerful approaches to these problems. Controlling the fermionic sign problem with constraints ensures the efficiency of QMC at the expense of potentially significant biases owing to the limited flexibility of classical computation. Here we propose an approach that combines constrained QMC with quantum computation to reduce such biases. We implement our scheme experimentally using up to 16 qubits to unbias constrained QMC calculations performed on chemical systems with as many as 120 orbitals. These experiments represent the largest chemistry simulations performed with the help of quantum computers, while achieving accuracy that is competitive with state-of-the-art classical methods without burdensome error mitigation. Compared with the popular variational quantum eigensolver7,8, our hybrid quantum-classical computational model offers an alternative path towards achieving a practical quantum advantage for the electronic structure problem without demanding exceedingly accurate preparation and measurement of the ground-state wavefunction.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Autoregressive neural-network wavefunctions for ab initio quantum chemistry

In recent years, neural-network quantum states have emerged as powerful tools for the study of quantum many-body systems. Electronic structure calculations are one such canonical many-body problem that have attracted sustained research efforts spanning multiple decades, whilst only recently being attempted with neural-network quantum states. However, the complex non-local interactions and high sample complexity are substantial challenges that call for bespoke solutions. Here, we parameterize the electronic wavefunction with an autoregressive neural network that permits highly efficient and scalable sampling, whilst also embedding physical priors reflecting the structure of molecular systems without sacrificing expressibility. This allows us to perform electronic structure calculations on molecules with up to 30 spin orbitals-at least an order of magnitude more Slater determinants than previous applications of conventional neural-network quantum states-and we find that our ansatz can outperform the de facto gold-standard coupled-cluster methods even in the presence of strong quantum correlations. With a highly expressive neural network for which sampling is no longer a computational bottleneck, we conclude that the barriers to further scaling are not associated with the wavefunction ansatz itself, but rather are inherent to any variational Monte Carlo approach.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Study improves the understanding of superconductivity in magic-angle twisted trilayer graphene

In recent years, physicists and material scientists have uncovered several new platforms for studying correlated phases of matter, such as superconductivity and the correlated insulator phase. Among them is magic-angle twisted trilayer graphene, a superconductor discovered by a research team at Massachusetts institute of Technology. This material consists of three sheets of graphene stacked together, with a rotational misalignment of approximately 1.5 degrees.
CHEMISTRY
Interesting Engineering

A hidden quantum feature of protons is showing strange behavior. Like a black hole?

Protons, quantum entanglement, and a black hole walk into a bar. This joke might actually go somewhere thanks to the recent discovery that fragments of a proton's interior exhibit maximum quantum entanglement — a find that, bizarrely, could point to another, much larger thermodynamic object: black holes, according to a recent study published in the European Physical Journal C.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

LHC physics dataset for unsupervised New Physics detection at 40"‰MHz

In the particle detectors at the Large Hadron Collider, hundreds of millions of proton-proton collisions are produced every second. If one could store the whole data stream produced in these collisions, tens ofÂ terabytes of data would be written to disk every second. The general-purpose experiments ATLAS and CMS reduce this overwhelming data volume to a sustainable level, by deciding in real-time whether each collision event should be kept for further analysis or be discarded. We introduce a dataset of proton collision events that emulates a typical data stream collected by such a real-time processing system, pre-filtered by requiring the presence of at least one electron or muon. This dataset could be used to develop novel event selection strategies and assess their sensitivity to new phenomena. In particular, we intend to stimulate a community-based effort towards the design of novel algorithms for performing unsupervised new physics detection, customized to fit the bandwidth, latency and computational resource constraints of the real-time event selection system of a typical particle detector.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Cavity-enhanced linear dichroism in a van der Waals antiferromagnet

Optical birefringence is a fundamental optical property of crystals widely used for filtering and beam splitting of photons. Birefringent crystals concurrently possess the property of linear dichroism (LD), which allows asymmetric propagation or attenuation of light with two different polarizations. This property of LD has been widely studied from small molecules to polymers and crystals but has rarely been engineered on demand. Here we use the newly discovered spin-charge coupling in the van der Waals antiferromagnetic insulator FePS3 to induce large in-plane optical anisotropy and consequently LD. We report that the LD in this antiferromagnetic insulator is tunable both spectrally and in terms of its magnitude as a function of the cavity coupling. We demonstrate near-unity LD in the visible"“near-infrared range in cavity-coupled FePS3 crystals and derive its dispersion as a function of the cavity length and FePS3 thickness. Our results hold wide implications for the use of cavity-tuned LD as a diagnostic probe for strongly correlated quantum materials and offer new opportunities for miniaturized, on-chip beamsplitters and tunable filters.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

Exploring the Moon: Scientists and Engineers Design Lunar Cave Explorer

Lunar caves are not only a geologically pristine record of the Moon’s history, but they could also provide a safe home for future human explorers. Building upon ESA Discovery’s OSIP call and SysNova challenge, ESA gathered a spectrum of over 60 experts in many different areas of science and engineering to design a mission to enter a pit on the Moon’s surface and explore the entrance to a lunar cave.
ASTRONOMY
Harvard Health

Unlocking potential of quantum technologies

Throughout human history, most of our efforts to store information, from knots and oracle bones to bamboo markings and the written word, boil down to two techniques: using characters or shapes to represent information. Today, huge amounts of information are stored on silicon wafers with zeros and ones, but a new material at the border of quantum chemistry and quantum physics could enable vast improvements in storage.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Chasing data: Astronomers race to explore ancient galaxies

On the evening of Dec. 12, 2021, Cornell astronomers Gordon Stacey and Thomas Nikola were dangerously short on time. They'd been awake for nearly 24 hours, with another all-nighter ahead of them. The skin on their hands had dried out and cracked from living for five weeks at a dizzying...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Engineering quantum states in solids using light

A POSTECH research team led by Professor Gil-Ho Lee and Gil Young Cho (Department of Physics) has developed a platform that can control the properties of solid materials with light and measure them. Recognized for developing a platform to control and measure the properties of materials in various ways with...
MATHEMATICS

