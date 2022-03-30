ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

JACK Quartet II

uiowa.edu
 1 day ago

Presented by the Center for New Music and the String...

events.uiowa.edu

American Songwriter

The 10 Best Acoustic Bob Dylan Songs

Bob Dylan is one of the best and most prolific songwriters of the past 100 years. As such, it’s nearly impossible to create any single Dylan top songs list—it would run a mile long. So, we have to break up Dylan’s illustrious catalog into sections. Thus, this list of the artist’s top acoustic songs. But, really, who doesn’t prefer an acoustic track? We love ’em.
Citrus County Chronicle

LeFevre Quartet closes concert series

The Gospel Music Concert Series at College Road Baptist Church ends on Thursday, March 31, with the LeFevre Quartet. For decades, the LeFevre Quartet blazed new trails in Gospel Music, turning out songs and singers that would become legends in the field. Their award-winning music allowed them to sing for presidents and dignitaries all over the world.
#String Quartet#Islandora#Live Stream#Concert#The Center For New Music
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
WBUR

On his new album, Bob Wolfman pays tribute to his friend Jimi Hendrix

It doesn’t take much prompting to get singer-guitarist Bob Wolfman to sing the praises of Jimi Hendrix, the superstar supernova guitarist who died in 1970 at 27 years old. Sure, Wolfman says, people know the big songs — like “Foxy Lady,” “Purple Haze,” “Hey Joe” and “Little Wing” — and they instantly recognize his ground-breaking, psychedelic guitar playing. They may recall his incendiary rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 1969 at Woodstock (at least as seen in the movie) and, perhaps, when he set his guitar on fire at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Sammy Hagar & the Circle cover Van Halen's Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love – with Michael Anthony on lead vocals

Van Halen's longest-tenured bassist took center stage for a spirited version of the David Lee Roth-era VH classic during the Circle's recent performance in Plant City, Florida. During a typical performance, Sammy Hagar & the Circle run through a fast-paced setlist of Hagar solo hits, some favorites from Hagar's time as the lead singer of Montrose, a few classic rock standards and, of course, a healthy helping of Hagar-era Van Halen cuts.
loudersound.com

Arthur Brown releases video for brand new song Long Long Road

God of Hellfire, Arthur Brown, has released a video for brand new song Long Long Road, which you can watch in full below. Long Long Road is also the title track of Brown's brand new studio album, which will be released on his 80th birthday, June 24, through Magnetic Eye Records. The new album features Brown on vocals, guitar and piano alongside multi-instrumentalist Rik Patten, who also worked with Brown on 2012's The Magician's Hat album.
Deadline

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire Among Performers Confirmed For Oscar Show, But No Van Morrison; Expect “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Production Number

Click here to read the full article. As Deadline broke Monday, Beyoncé has now been officially confirmed to sing in one of the slots of Best Original Song contenders on the 94th Oscars on Sunday. As noted in the Deadline article, speculation is her performance of the nominated song (co-written with Dixson) called “Be Alive” from King Richard will take place via satellite from a Compton tennis court. That aspect, however, was not in the Academy’s long-awaited announcement today of plans for the Best Song presentations on the ABC Oscarcast. As my colleague Mike Fleming noted, the formal announcement would come...
Guitar World Magazine

Robin Trower releases blistering new track, The Razor’s Edge

Robin Trower has released a new single, The Razor’s Edge – the second song to be taken from his latest studio album, No More Worlds To Conquer. The song has a political undertone and is inspired by what the British blues ace sees as the empty words of the political class. He also says the track features “some of my favorite guitar work I’ve played on a recording in a long time,” which is reason enough to listen, in our book.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Robb Flynn cover Black Sabbath onstage with a tribute band

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn recently took to the stage to perform Black Sabbath covers with tribute band Back Stabbath – and fan footage of the night has now emerged. Flynn made the appearance – accompanied by former Forbidden bandmate, guitarist Craig Locicero – as part of his friend ‘Crummy’ Joe Cabral’s 60th birthday celebration, on March 19.
Romesentinel.com

MWPAI hosts Euclid Quartet Sunday

UTICA — The acclaimed Euclid Quartet will perform at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute, 310 Genesee St. The program includes Robert Paterson’s String Quartet No. 2 — written for and premiered by the Euclid in 2019 — and Schubert’s Great Cello Quintet in C Major, with guest cellist Adrian Daurov joining the quartet. This live concert will be live streamed as well, via the Chamber Music Society of Utica (CMSU) website: www.uticachambermusic.org.
Essence

Beauty Industry Legend AJ Crimson Passes Away

We will forever remember him for his kind spirit and lasting impact. Yesterday evening, the unfortunate news of AJ Crimson passing away surfaced across social media timelines. Crimson was a celebrity makeup artist, beauty expert, and the founder of AJ Crimson Beauty. He was one of the first makeup artists in the beauty industry that understood how to properly enhance the beauty for all shades of women. Crimson’s clients included stars like Lauren London, Missy Elliot, Regina King, Brandy, Angela Bassett and many more. Women across the world knew it was an honor to sit in Crimson’s chair. He made his magic touch accessible to everyone through his beauty line, AJ Crimson Beauty, which offers makeup and tools to complete a full face. His lipsticks in particular were known to be the best shades on the market for Black women.
