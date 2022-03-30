An Evening with Judy Heumann: Internationally Renowned Disability Rights Advocate with Senator Tom Harkin, Champion of the Americans with Disabilities Act
Please register here. TLC Credit: IS (Traditional), UI REACH. Free Tickets Available starting March 21 at 11 a.m. https://hancher.uiowa.edu/2021-22/judy-heumann. Sponsored by: UI Student Government, UI Health and Human Physiology, LiveWell, Council on Disability Awareness, Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Public Policy...events.uiowa.edu
Comments / 0