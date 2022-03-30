ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

An Evening with Judy Heumann: Internationally Renowned Disability Rights Advocate with Senator Tom Harkin, Champion of the Americans with Disabilities Act

 1 day ago

Please register here. TLC Credit: IS (Traditional), UI REACH. Free Tickets Available starting March 21 at 11 a.m. https://hancher.uiowa.edu/2021-22/judy-heumann. Sponsored by: UI Student Government, UI Health and Human Physiology, LiveWell, Council on Disability Awareness, Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Public Policy...

Teen Vogue

Transgender People Tell Their Abortion Stories in Trans Bodies, Trans Choices

Content Warning: This story contains mention of sexual assault and suicidal ideation. While states across the country consider bills that would erode the rights of transgender youth, these targeted bills aren't the only legislation threatening trans people's freedom. The Supreme Court is poised to hear a case on abortion that could overturn Roe v. Wade. While transgender people are often left out of conversations around reproductive rights, a new series from TransLash Media is highlighting how important abortion access is to the community.
Vogue Magazine

Congress Just Passed a Bill to Ban Race-Based Hair Discrimination

In what feels like an increasingly rare win for progressive values in the U.S., the House of Representatives voted 235-189 on Friday to pass the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act, a bill that seeks to ban race-based hair discrimination in employment and against those participating in federally assisted programs, housing programs, and public accommodations.
SheKnows

As the Mother of a Trans Son, I’m Furious That Protecting Him Could be a Criminal Offense

When I first heard about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, my immediate thought was, “there’s no way this archaic, ridiculous law will pass.” Then I read about Governor Abbot’s initiative in Texas to press criminal charges against parents, caregivers, and medical professionals providing gender-affirming care for trans kids. Once again, I thought it couldn’t pass — a ridiculous right-wing dog whistle in the last gasp of white supremacy, trying once again to other everyone that doesn’t fit into the cisgender, heterosexual white mold.
KPVI Newschannel 6

State Senate passes bills restricting transgender, nonbinary individuals

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state Senate on Thursday advanced measures putting restrictions on individuals who identify as nonbinary or transgender. Senate Bill 2, by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, would prohibit a person who is born biologically male from participating in female sports as a transgendered individual. The measure passed...
Barack Obama
Tom Harkin
VTDigger

Disabled people need to be listened to

Justin Salisbury’s commentary “Ongoing eugenics against disabled Vermonters” is dead on. It is manifestly unfair that there is no law protecting parents against losing their children simply because they are disabled. Disability does not automatically mean that a parent can’t safely raise a child. The current...
verywellmind.com

What Is an Intellectual Disability?

An intellectual disability is a neurodevelopmental condition that develops in childhood. It affects your capacity to learn and retain new information, and it also affects everyday behavior such as social skills and hygiene routines. People with this condition experience significant limitations with intellectual functioning and developing adaptive skills like social and life skills.
MyChesCo

Justice Department Issues Web Accessibility Guidance Under the Americans with Disabilities Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Justice published guidance Friday on web accessibility and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). It explains how state and local governments (entities covered by ADA Title II) and businesses open to the public (entities covered by ADA Title III) can make sure their websites are accessible to people with disabilities in line with the ADA’s requirements.
POLITICO

The transgender care that states are banning, explained

TRANS KIDS AND MEDICAL CARE — The makers of puberty-blocking drugs, which are used in transition-related medical care for minors, are now under investigation by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, part of a larger, national fight against such care for minors. More than a dozen states are considering proposals...
AOL Corp

Disability advocates say Amanda Bynes' conservatorship case is not the norm

Amanda Bynes' conservatorship was terminated Tuesday without public contention or fanfare. But disability advocates say her case is not the norm, and warn against using Bynes as evidence that conservatorships don't need to be reformed. Bynes' parents filed to place her in a conservatorship in 2013, following what the former...
Sedona.Biz

Native American Indian Disability Summit is April 1

Verde Valley News – The 18th annual Native American Indian Disability Summit, under the theme “Gathering Native Voices to Build Strength Through Unity,” is Friday, April 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Desert Willow Conference Center, 4340 E. Cotton Center Blvd. in Phoenix. A virtual online component is available. The event is fragrance [...] The post Native American Indian Disability Summit is April 1 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Fatherly

Biden Admin Takes Slew of New Actions on International Transgender Day of Visibility

President Joe Biden is marking International Transgender Day of Visibility by announcing a slew of new actions aimed at supporting trans people and protecting their rights. At a time when there are hundreds of anti-trans legislative actions and bills at various stages across the states, bills that seek to criminalize gender-affirming care for minors, schools that discuss LGBTQ+ figures or topics, and kick children out of sports, just to name a few, the Biden administration introduced measures that will help transgender Americans travel more easily and access some mental health services.
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
