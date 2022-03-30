An Evening with Judy Heumann: Internationally Renowned Disability Rights Advocate with Senator Tom Harkin, Champion of the Americans with Disabilities Act

When I first heard about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, my immediate thought was, “there’s no way this archaic, ridiculous law will pass.” Then I read about Governor Abbot’s initiative in Texas to press criminal charges against parents, caregivers, and medical professionals providing gender-affirming care for trans kids. Once again, I thought it couldn’t pass — a ridiculous right-wing dog whistle in the last gasp of white supremacy, trying once again to other everyone that doesn’t fit into the cisgender, heterosexual white mold.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO