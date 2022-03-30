Using Self-Monitoring Apps to Support Positive Classroom Behavior

A child born the son or daughter of ill-prepared parents are likely to suffer behavior issues, studies say, while the parents themselves may deal with a myriad of postpartum symptoms from regret to depression.
THREE quarters of parents are worried about the impact Covid has had on their child's early years development, leaving a third fearing they have been held back. A poll of 1,000 parents who have had a baby in the last five years found 26 per cent are concerned about their little one’s speech as a result of the pandemic, while 35 per cent are worried about how their emotional intelligence may have been impacted.
Google has announced a new feature for its online learning platform that will provide students with a more personal learning experience through interactive lessons and real-time feedback. With practice sets in Google Classroom, educators will be able to transform their teaching content into interactive assignments while an autograding tool will...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Public School System is making use of new technology to monitor what students are up to online. The program notifies school officials about potentially troubling behavior. Chief technology officer for the district, Marlo Gaddis, said the district would not be looking at...
According to a series of three studies, there is a stronger negative emotional and avoidance reaction toward unfamiliar – compared to familiar – older adults, confirming source effects of disgust toward this population. However, there were no moderating effects of filial piety – i.e., the virtue of respect towards elders. This research was published in Evolutionary Psychology.
People with ADHD 50% more likely to have an anxiety disorder. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD, is a common mental health disorder, along with anxiety. ADHD and anxiety are two different types of mental health disorders that can both influence one another.
Pets can improve both our physical and mental health. Animals provide companionship that may not be available from humans. Companion animals remind us to be in the present, content with who and where we are. Animals can help alleviate stress, anxiety, and depression. Did you adopt or purchase a companion...
The addiction treatment and rehabilitation industry in the United States alone is worth almost $40 billion annually. On top of that staggering amount, a lot of the current therapy...
A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, published by Elsevier, reports that, among youth with substance use and depression, a significant proportion show early improvements in depression during their treatment for substance use. Youth who are using cannabis less frequently prior to treatment and those without conduct disorder are more likely to experience early depression improvement.
Social interactions are regulated by the neuronal circuits underlying motivated behaviors. These reward circuits involve the brain's ventral tegmental area and its dopaminergic neurons. However, which brain areas convey information about social interaction to the ventral tegmental area is still rarely investigated. After studying interactions between male mice, a team from UNIGE and the National Centre of Competence in Research Synapsy has succeeded in identifying two distinct neural pathways to the Ventral Tegmental Area.
This article is free of bias and is, in part, based on personal conclusions in line with those of currently accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals, including licensed psychiatrists and psychologists as attributed below. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some relevant information regarding that experience within this article, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue, whether on your behalf or that of a loved one or associate, that requires attention.
Family caregivers of loved ones with dementia often have high rates of depression and anxiety and physical problems related to chronic stress from their caretaking duties. Researchers are now looking at a novel therapy for caregivers that not only reduces depression, but also boosts well-being. A new study published in the journal Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics describes the first randomized controlled trial of a therapeutic approach that uses guided imagery and mindfulness practices to build empathic imagination for caregivers.
Dawn Trainor, Saugus Public Schools’ executive director of pupil personnel services, did not mince words when she described COVID-19’s collateral damage to students. “The mental-health concerns are very real,” Trainor
What’s in an oink? We will soon find out! New research into the interpretation of pig calls, has introduced an AI pig translator that can turn grunts, oinks, squeals, and snuffles into readable emotions. The hope is that this new technology will monitor a pig’s wellbeing and build towards the more ethical treatment of farmed animals.
Anxiety spikes when we overestimate a danger and underestimate our ability to overcome it. Avoidance behavior is likely to exacerbate an already difficult situation. Past challenges serve as a compass for facing present and future challenges. Anxiety is characterized by a sense of dread in anticipation of a negative outcome....
If you frequently feel exhausted, struggle to focus or remember information, or have difficulty managing your emotions, you might not be getting enough sleep. We all know that sleep is essential to our mental and physical health. Most adults require 7-9 hours of sleep a night with teens requiring 8-10...
SYDNEY, Australia — Daytime naps could boost reading skills among preschoolers, a new study finds. An international team says children learning what letters correspond to what sounds do better on tests if they have some sleep before the exam. A child’s ability to match letters with sounds during preschool...
Positive self-talk is an internal dialogue that makes a person feel good about themselves. A person can use positive self-talk to think optimistically and feel motivated. Identifying negative self-talk is the first step toward thinking more positively. A person’s communication with themselves is called self-talk or internal dialogue. It is...
Psychedelic drugs have long been touted as possible treatments for mental-health disorders like depression and PTSD. But very little is really known about what these substances actually do to our brains—and it can be hard to find out. Understanding how they work could help unlock their potential. Some scientists...
