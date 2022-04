Lieutenant Colonel (USAF Ret) James A. Manley, 76, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2022, at his home in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Born on July 20, 1945, in Barberton, Ohio to the late Dwight L. Sr. and Lennie M. (Hinds) Manley, he had been a resident of Cheyenne, WY since 2017 and recently Erie, CO from 2007.

