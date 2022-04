NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indy Premier Soccer Club has announced plans for a more than 52,000-square-foot facility in the Washington Business Park in Noblesville. Business Director Matt Quinn tells our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal the new location will triple the amount of turf space it currently has at its Crosspoint facility in Fishers.

