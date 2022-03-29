ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock, Calls Behavior “Unacceptable and Inexcusable” | Billboard News

Lebanon-Express
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Paul Williams — a columnist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch —...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Billboard#Confederacy
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan weighs in after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at the Oscars: “He acted on impulse in a staggeringly stupid way”

Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on Will Smith hitting Chris Rock during an altercation at the Oscars on Sunday night. In what can only be described as one of the most insane TV moments of all-time, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. It came after Rock had made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle, with Will noting that her alopecia was the reason why he found it particularly offensive.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss’ Ex Block Says She Is Too Wealthy to Have Demanded He Pay Child Support

Kandi Burruss wanted Riley Burruss’ father Block to do a lot more. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has been open about many parts of her life on the show. Her family life has changed a lot since she made her first appearance. She was a single mother to her daughter Riley Burruss. Riley’s father Block was someone Kandi said wasn’t really in her life. Block eventually made an appearance on the show. At the time, Kandi accused him of falling way behind on child support. Even though Riley attempted to repair the relationship, it wasn’t an easy thing for her to deal with. She had her own feelings about Block. When it was time for her to head to college, she asked Kandi why Block wasn’t involved in paying her tuition. It was Riley who pushed for Kandi to head back to court so child support could be collected. And Block would pay his share of her college education.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Shows Skin In New Instagram Post, Cardi B Approves

After performing at the Oscars this past weekend, Beyoncé gave us an inside look at her risqué afterparty outfit, and Cardi B approves. The "Crazy in Love" singer and husband Jay-Z hosted their annual Oscars afterparty at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Sunday, and the hosts came dressed to impress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancè Star’s Former Employer Speaks Out After Ben Rathburn's Arrest Led To Termination

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ Season 5 arguably has the most scandalous cast of the franchise, and it appears likely that they’ll hold that title. Ben Rathbun’s complicated story of figuring out who the “real” Mahogany Roca is has confused viewers all season, but his recent arrest became a subject of interest for many as well. Though the arrest came from a prior charge, it appears the reality star lost his job not too long after the arrest.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I have recurring nightmares': New Kids On The Block star Donnie Wahlberg admits he has an irrational fear that he will 'screw up on stage' ahead of latest tour

New Kids On The Block's Donnie Wahlberg admits he has a 'recurring nightmare' when it comes to performing on stage. The 52-year-old, who first joined the band in 1984, alongside Jonathan Knight, 53, Jordan Knight, 51, Joey McIntyre, 49, and Danny Wood, 52, says he finds the dreams 'really terrifying'.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy