ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil output deal, sources say

By Ahmad Ghaddar, Maha El Dahan, Alex Lawler
Reuters
Reuters
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABUUE_0eu5CKwH00

LONDON/DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - OPEC+ sources said on Wednesday the producer alliance which includes Russia is likely to stick to its existing deal to gradually increase oil production, a view echoed by OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo.

The sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, were attending a joint technical committee meeting that advises OPEC+ on market fundamentals. The full ministerial meeting will take place on Thursday.

Barkindo encouraged OPEC+ members "to stay the course" regarding the group's decision, according to an OPEC statement.

He also said that OPEC+ members should remain "vigilant and attentive to ever-changing market conditions".

OPEC+ will likely stick to plans for a modest increase in oil output in May, several sources close to the talks told Reuters, despite a surge in prices due to the Ukraine crisis and calls from the United States and others for more supply. read more

OPEC+ has boosted output targets by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month since August 2021. From May 1, that monthly target increase will rise slightly to 432,000 bpd.

The energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, key members of OPEC+, said on Tuesday the group should not engage in politics as pressure mounted on it to take action against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. read more

"We urge global leaders to ... once again ensure an unhindered, stable and secure flow of energy to the whole world," Barkindo said in reference to recent market developments.

OPEC officials told the European Union that the bloc's possible ban on oil from Russia would hurt consumers, OPEC sources said. read more

Editing by Jason Neely and Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

382K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Reuters

The world economy will be hit if oil supplies are threatened-Saudi energy minister

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday that if the security of oil supplies is threatened the world economy will suffer. The minister told an industry event that security of supplies is a priority now and some countries are forgetting about the affordability of energy. (Reporting by Maha El-Dahan, Riham Alkousaa and Yousef Saba; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia's gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears

FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia said it would work out practical arrangements by Thursday for foreign companies to pay for its gas in roubles, raising the probability of supply disruptions as Western nations have so far rejected Moscow's demand for a currency switch. President Vladimir Putin's order last week...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Producer
International Business Times

Oil Prices Soar On Saudi, Russian Supply Fears

Oil prices soared Monday as a weekend attack on Saudi facilities and discussions among European Union members over banning Russian crude raised concerns about global supplies. Top producer Saudi Arabia warned that Yemeni rebel attacks on the kingdom's oil facilities pose a "direct threat" to global supplies, while Baltic states indicated they would favor an embargo of Russian crude in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
MILITARY
Reuters

Dollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Wednesday while the euro weakened as oil prices shot higher again with U.S. President Joe Biden poised to announce, alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe. Biden is due to arrive in Brussels later on...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
International Business Times

Oil Prices Sink, Stocks Surge On Ukraine Hopes After Talks

World oil prices dived and European and US stocks rallied on Tuesday as apparent progress in peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv sparked hope of an end to the Ukraine conflict. Oil prices fell by more than five percent, with New York's WTI contract dipping under $100 per barrel as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China premier says hopes U.S., China can properly manage differences

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang on Friday urged more cooperation between China and the United States to tackle global challenges while properly managing their differences. Economic competition between Beijing and Washington should be benign and fair, Li said at a news conference after the close...
POLITICS
rigzone.com

Russian Weekly Oil Exports Drop

Only a handful of nations, including the U.S. and the U.K., have imposed explicit bans on imports of Russian oil. — Russia’s oil exports shriveled by more than a quarter in the week March 17-23 compared with the prior week, according to industry data. The country’s average daily...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy