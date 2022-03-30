ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock ‘had no idea’ Jada Pinkett Smith had alopecia before Oscars

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Chris Rock is yet to publicly comment on the Will Smith incident at the Oscars, but reports are rolling in surrounding his response backstage.

Smith shocked the live audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (27 March) when he strode on stage and hit Rock across the face with an open hand during the ceremony.

The moment came after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith, referring to her as “GI Jane” in a reference to her shaved head. Pinkett Smith has been open about her diagnosis of alopecia .

Rock was left stunned after being struck, telling the crowd: “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.” Smith, who had returned to his seat, then shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”

Moments later, Smith gave a tearful speech, in which he apologised to all except Rock , after winning Best Actor for King Richard . He has since issued an apology to the comedian.

In his apology, the King Richard star said he understood that jokes were part of his life as a public figure, and that “violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive”.

Rock is yet to publicly accept the apology, but it is said by a source, via TMZ , that Rock “had no idea” Pinkett Smith has alopecia.

A source close to Rock has also claimed that the comedian and Smith are yet to speak to one another about the incident as he went straight home after the ceremony.

Shortly after the ceremony ended, it was reported that Rock had declined to press charges and went straight home. New footage not shown during the Oscars broadcast shows Rock looking dazed and confused in the aftermath of the incident.

Following the altercation, a joke Rock made about Pinkett Smith at the 2016 Oscars resurfaced online .

The Academy has said it may discipline Smith for the incident.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr Smith at last night’s show,” said the organisation in a statement , following the controversy. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

Smith’s actions have divided opinion in Hollywood and on social media , with a number of celebrities, critics and public figures – including senators and British MPs – offering their thoughts on the incident.

Last night (Monday 28 March), former Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais appeared to react to the altercation by sharing a clip from his popular series, The Office.

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here . See the latest updates and reactions from the dramatic ceremony here , and read about the biggest talking points here .

Page Six

Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap

Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
CELEBRITIES
