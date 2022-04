Lindsey Wright is entering a newly created role for KKR and will head up the company's investment services. Wright was appointed to the role of Managing Director and Head of Investment Services for the firm and will lead the development of a platform for the company's real estate credit business. The platform will be based in Dallas and will support asset management, loan origination, securities investing, risk management and client experience as a part of a growth strategy for the company, according to a news release.

BUSINESS ・ 17 DAYS AGO