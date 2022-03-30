ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Visa launches NFT program as it considers the digital art a new form of e-commerce

By Jacquelyn Melinek
TechCrunch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“We’ve seen rapid growth in the NFT ecosystem over the past year,” Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, told TechCrunch. “We think NFTs represent a new form of e-commerce.”. The idea of a small business is evolving from the traditional “brick-and-mortar mom-and-pop shops” to include...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

ESW taps into UPS network to smooth cross-border e-commerce shipping

The e-commerce world is getting smaller, and millennials are increasingly driving the trend. To address this, direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce platform ESW announced an agreement with UPS that will speed up shipments of international e-commerce orders for its customers. ESW provides enterprise commerce solutions for brands, including compliance, data security, fraud...
INDUSTRY
Forbes

Transforming The Supply Chain With Data Analytics And Intelligence

Founder and CEO of Vibronyx Inc., powering more resilient supply chains with digital transformation technology and services. Data may not be considered a revolutionary concept, but today, it is considered a fundamental component of digital transformation. Data is the key to achieving breakthroughs in supply chain management that the industry once considered impossible. Now, with the advent of the metaverse, the lines between the digital and physical worlds continue to blur. To compose a supply chain agile enough and prepared for such a future world, organizations must invest in effective data analytics to mine data for valuable, proactive insights and accelerate intelligent decision-making.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#E Commerce#Digital Art#Nft#Techcrunch#The Visa Creator Program#Major League Baseball
pymnts

i2c, Visa Team for FinTech Processing Across MENA

I2c Inc., which provides digital payment and banking technology, on Tuesday (March 29) partnered with Visa to become a FinTech processor in the Middle East-North Africa (MENA) region, according to a joint press release. MENA FinTechs can access Visa’s global network and i2c’s issuing and processing platform through the companies’...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Shopify launches new ‘Linkpop’ link in bio tool with built-in e-commerce features

Merchants can set up an account, link it to their Shopify store and start adding shoppable links to the page. They can also add links to websites, articles, videos, playlists and more. Shoppable links automatically sync with a merchant’s product catalog to feature all of the details that a customer will need before making a purchase. Once a merchant sets up an account, they can share up 200 links on their Linkpop.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

New data underscores a slowing e-commerce market

Indeed, as 2021 came to a close, data began to indicate that the e-commerce boom was slowing. The question at that juncture was whether we were seeing a reversion to growth norms from the pre-COVID era or if growth would slow even more; in the latter case, it would imply that future e-commerce activity was pulled forward, instead of the larger digital commerce pie growing thanks to long-term changes to the economy.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Internet
TechCrunch

The metaverse is here — and setting the stage to transform CX

And now with the advent of the metaverse, we have a new realm for customer experience (CX). While the term originated in a 1992 sci-fi novel called Snow Crash, think of the “real” version as a visually rich model of the internet. It’s a parallel world. When you “go” there, you’re an avatar, and so are those with whom you interact.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

Digital-First Banking

Banks Turn to Tech to Keep the Human Touch in SMB Digital Banking. Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) want cutting-edge digital banking services to help them attract — and interact — with global customers, yet still with personalized financial offers that cater to their business. In the Digital-First Banking Tracker, a PYMNTS and NCR collaboration, Canvas Credit Union’s Frank Robinson explains why offering hybrid approaches such as Interactive Teller Machines removes complexity and allows SMBs to focus on what they do best.
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Is it time to start worrying about startup layoffs?

News that Fast, a one-click checkout software provider targeting the e-commerce market, is offering sharp staff cuts to investors in hopes of securing new capital is notable, but a single data point. A public database tracking startup layoffs, however, indicates that the company is not alone in looking to reduce its headcount.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Visa To Bolster NFT Adoption With New 'Creator Program'

The "Visa Creator Program" is looking to help a selected group of entrepreneurs. "NFTs have the potential to become a powerful accelerator for the creator economy," said Cuy Sheffield, Visa's head of crypto. Payment behemoth Visa Inc. V launched a new product strategy and mentorship program for entrepreneurs working in...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

How Turing is building a developer-centric Talent Cloud to speed up hiring

Today, every company is a software company. For example, Caterpillar and John Deere turn tractors and construction equipment into computers with real-time sensor data and build self-driving machines connected to satellites and maps. This trend is also global — India now powers more than 25 billion real-time payment transactions every year.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Minut tells your Airbnb guests to keep it down, already, sheesh

“I was talking with one of the first employees at Airbnb, when they were at Y Combinator. Even in the very early days, they had an issue: When people are renting out their apartments they have a monitoring need. There was no other option but to put up cameras, and that was turning into a big problem for Airbnb,” Nils Mattisson, co-founder and CEO of Minut, explains where the idea came from. “Years later, that idea came back to me. Having been at Apple and having worked with a lot of technologies that were ahead of the times, in terms of combining machine learning and privacy. I first saw how these two came together and how we would be able to solve this problem and balance monitoring and privacy in a good way. So that was the original seed and where we’ve come back to now, almost 10 years later.”
APPLE
BBC

Scottish digital tech firm acquired in £175m deal

Scottish digital technology services firm Incremental Group has been acquired by Spanish-owned Telefonica Tech in a deal worth up to £175m. The Glasgow-based company operates in the data analytics market and is a Microsoft partner. Telefonica Tech said the acquisition strengthened its capabilities and presence in IT services in...
BUSINESS
pymnts

PropTech Startup Goodlord Raises £27M to Boost UK Renting Experience

PropTech startup Goodlord has raised £27 million ($35.5 million) in a Series B funding round to elevate the rental experience in the U.K. The funding round was led by Highland Europe with additional backing from Finch Capital, Latitude and Oxx. Highland Europe partner Laurence Garrett will also join Goodlord’s...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy