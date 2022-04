Will Smith took the stage for a second time at the 2022 Oscars, but this appearance was under calmer circumstances after winning best actor for King Richard. The star nabbed his first Academy Award for his role as Richard Williams, father to tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, in director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s biopic. Smith was previously nominated for best actor twice, for 2001’s Ali and 2006’s The Pursuit of Happyness.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: The Best Dressed Men, From Timothée Chalamet to Andrew Garfield, Were Anything But BasicOscars Snubs: 'Belfast,' 'West Side Story' Win Only One Award Each as 'Power of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO