Structural insights into the substrate-bound condensation domains of non-ribosomal peptide synthetase AmbB

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly. Progressive dystrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and photoreceptors is the characteristic of dry AMD, and oxidative stress/damage plays a central role in the pathogenic lesion of the disease. Thyroid hormone (TH) regulates cell growth, differentiation, and metabolism, and regulates development/function of photoreceptors and RPE in the retina. Population-/patient-based studies suggest an association of high free-serum TH levels with increased risk of AMD. We recently showed that suppressing TH signaling by antithyroid treatment reduces cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors in an oxidative-stress/sodium iodate (NaIO3)-induced mouse model of AMD. This work investigated the effects of TH receptor (THR) deficiency on cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors and the contribution of the receptor subtypes. Treatment with NaIO3 induced RPE and photoreceptor cell death/necroptosis, destruction, and oxidative damage. The phenotypes were significantly diminished in ThrÎ±1âˆ’/âˆ’, Thrbâˆ’/âˆ’, and Thrb2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, compared with that in the wild-type (C57BL/6"‰J) mice. The involvement of the receptor subtypes varies in the RPE and retina. Deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb protected RPE, rods, and cones, whereas deletion of Thrb2 protected RPE and cones but not rods. Gene-expression analysis showed that deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb abolished/suppressed the NaIO3-induced upregulation of the genes involved in cellular oxidative-stress responses, necroptosis/apoptosis signaling, and inflammatory responses. In addition, THR antagonist effectively protected ARPE-19 cells and hRPE cells from NaIO3-induced cell death. This work demonstrates the involvement of THR signaling in cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors after oxidative-stress challenge and the receptor-subtype contribution. Findings from this work support a role of THR signaling in the pathogenesis of AMD and the strategy of suppressing THR signaling locally in the retina for protection of the RPE/retina in dry AMD.

