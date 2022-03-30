ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Structural insights into the substrate-bound condensation domains of non-ribosomal peptide synthetase AmbB

By Melissa-Jane Chu Yuan Kee
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-ribosomal peptide synthetases (NRPS) are multi-modular/domain enzymes that catalyze the synthesis of bioactive peptides. A crucial step in the process is peptide elongation accomplished by the condensation (C) domain with the aid of a peptidyl carrier or thiolation (T) domain. Here, we examined condensation reaction carried out by NRPS AmbB involved...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Single-molecule imaging of microRNA-mediated gene silencing in cells

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are small non-coding RNAs, which regulate the expression of thousands of genes; miRNAs silence gene expression from complementary mRNAs through translational repression and mRNA decay. For decades, the function of miRNAs has been studied primarily by ensemble methods, where a bulk collection of molecules is measured outside cells. Thus, the behavior of individual molecules during miRNA-mediated gene silencing, as well as their spatiotemporal regulation inside cells, remains mostly unknown. Here we report single-molecule methods to visualize each step of miRNA-mediated gene silencing in situ inside cells. Simultaneous visualization of single mRNAs, translation, and miRNA-binding revealed that miRNAs preferentially bind to translated mRNAs rather than untranslated mRNAs. Spatiotemporal analysis based on our methods uncovered that miRNAs bind to mRNAs immediately after nuclear export. Subsequently, miRNAs induced translational repression and mRNA decay within 30 and 60"‰min, respectively, after the binding to mRNAs. This methodology provides a framework for studying miRNA function at the single-molecule level with spatiotemporal information inside cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural Insight into the MCM double hexamer activation by Dbf4-Cdc7 kinase

The Dbf4-dependent kinase Cdc7 (DDK) regulates DNA replication initiation by phosphorylation of the MCM double hexamer (MCM-DH) to promote helicase activation. Here, we determine a series of cryo electron microscopy (cryo-EM) structures of yeast DDK bound to the MCM-DH. These structures, occupied by one or two DDKs, differ primarily in the conformations of the kinase core. The interactions of DDK with the MCM-DH are mediated exclusively by subunit Dbf4 straddling across the hexamer interface on the three N-terminal domains (NTDs) of subunits Mcm2, Mcm6, and Mcm4. This arrangement brings Cdc7 close to its only essential substrate, the N-terminal serine/threonine-rich domain (NSD) of Mcm4. Dbf4 further displaces the NSD from its binding site on Mcm4-NTD, facilitating an immediate targeting of this motif by Cdc7. Moreover, the active center of Cdc7 is occupied by a unique Dbf4 inhibitory loop, which is disengaged when the kinase core assumes wobbling conformations. This study elucidates the versatility of Dbf4 in regulating the ordered multisite phosphorylation of the MCM-DH by Cdc7 kinase during helicase activation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structure-guided unlocking of Na reveals a non-selective tetrodotoxin-sensitive cation channel

Unlike classical voltage-gated sodium (NaV) channels, NaX has been characterized as a voltage-insensitive, tetrodotoxin-resistant, sodium (Na+)-activated channel involved in regulating Na+ homeostasis. However, NaX remains refractory to functional characterization in traditional heterologous systems. Here, to gain insight into its atypical physiology, we determine structures of the human NaX channel in complex with the auxiliary Î²3-subunit. NaX reveals structural alterations within the selectivity filter, voltage sensor-like domains, and pore module. We do not identify an extracellular Na+-sensor or any evidence for a Na+-based activation mechanism in NaX. Instead, the S6-gate remains closed, membrane lipids fill the central cavity, and the domain III-IV linker restricts S6-dilation. We use protein engineering to identify three pore-wetting mutations targeting the hydrophobic S6-gate that unlock a robust voltage-insensitive leak conductance. This constitutively active NaX-QTT channel construct is non-selective among monovalent cations, inhibited by extracellular calcium, and sensitive to classical NaV channel blockers, including tetrodotoxin. Our findings highlight a functional diversity across the NaV channel scaffold, reshape our understanding of NaX physiology, and provide a template to demystify recalcitrant ion channels.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers identify bacterial protein that senses and rescues 'stalled' ribosomes

As a molecular machine found in the cells of all organisms, the ribosome is responsible for making new proteins. It reads the blueprint for a certain protein on a messenger molecule—known as messenger RNA (mRNA)—and then converts this information into new proteins. For a number of reasons, this process can fail, leaving the ribosome stalled on the mRNA and bringing synthesis of the protein to a halt. An international research team led by scientists from the Center for Molecular Biology of Heidelberg University (ZMBH) has now identified a bacterial protein called MutS2 that senses and rescues these stuck protein factories. The fact that the next ribosome on the mRNA chain collides with the stalled ribosome plays a key role.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Domains#Amb#Peptides#Substrate
Nature.com

Statistical modeling of SARS-CoV-2 substitution processes: predicting the next variant

We build statistical models to describe the substitution process in the SARS-CoV-2 as a function of explanatory factors describing the sequence, its function, and more. These models serve two different purposes: first, to gain knowledge about the evolutionary biology of the virus; and second, to predict future mutations in the virus, in particular, non-synonymous amino acid substitutions creating new variants. We use tens of thousands of publicly available SARS-CoV-2 sequences and consider tens of thousands of candidate models. Through a careful validation process, we confirm that our chosen models are indeed able to predict new amino acid substitutions: candidates ranked high by our model are eight times more likely to occur than random amino acid changes. We also show that named variants were highly ranked by our models before their appearance, emphasizing the value of our models for identifying likely variants and potentially utilizing this knowledge in vaccine design and other aspects of the ongoing battle against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Autophagy impairment in liver CD11c cells promotes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease through production of IL-23

There has been a global increase in rates of obesity with a parallel epidemic of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Autophagy is an essential mechanism involved in the degradation of cellular material and has an important function in the maintenance of liver homeostasis. Here, we explore the effect of Autophagy-related 5 (Atg5) deficiency in liver CD11c+ cells in mice fed HFD. When compared to control mice, Atg5-deficient CD11c+ mice exhibit increased glucose intolerance and decreased insulin sensitivity when fed HFD. This phenotype is associated with the development of NAFLD. We observe that IL-23 secretion is induced in hepatic CD11c+ myeloid cells following HFD feeding. We demonstrate that both therapeutic and preventative IL-23 blockade alleviates glucose intolerance, insulin resistance and protects against NAFLD development. This study provides insights into the function of autophagy and IL-23 production by hepatic CD11c+ cells in NAFLD pathogenesis and suggests potential therapeutic targets.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin promotes neovascularization in diabetic mice through enhancing skeletal muscle cells paracrine function

Diabetes mellitus is associated with series of macrovascular and microvascular pathological changes that cause a wide range of complications. Diabetic patients are highly susceptible to hindlimb ischemia (HLI), which remains incurable. Evidence shows that skeletal muscle cells secrete a number of angiogenic factors to promote neovascularization and restore blood perfusion, this paracrine function is crucial for therapeutic angiogenesis in diabetic HLI. In this study we investigated whether sotagliflozin, an anti-hyperglycemia SGLT2 inhibitor, exerted therapeutic angiogenesis effects in diabetic HLI in vitro and in vivo. In C2C12 skeletal muscle cells, we showed that high glucose (HG, 25"‰mM) under hypoxia markedly inhibited cell viability, proliferation and migration potentials, which were dose-dependently reversed by pretreatment with sotagliflozin (5âˆ’20"‰Î¼M). Sotagliflozin pretreatment enhanced expression levels of angiogenic factors HIF-1Î±, VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in HG-treated C2C12 cells under hypoxia as well as secreted amounts of VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in the medium; pretreatment with the HIF-1Î± inhibitor 2-methoxyestradiol (2-ME2, 10"‰Î¼M) or HIF-1Î± knockdown abrogated sotagliflozin-induced increases in VEGF-A and PDGF-BB expression, as well as sotagliflozin-stimulated cell proliferation and migration potentials. Furthermore, the conditioned media from sotagliflozin-treated C2C12 cells in HG medium enhanced the migration and proliferation capabilities of vascular endothelial and smooth muscle cells, two types of cells necessary for forming functional blood vessels. In vivo study was conducted in diabetic mice subjected to excising the femoral artery of the left limb. After the surgery, sotagliflozin (10"‰mg/kg) was directly injected into gastrocnemius muscle of the left hindlimb once every 3 days for 3 weeks. We showed that intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin effectively promoted the formation of functional blood vessels, leading to significant recovery of blood perfusion in diabetic HLI mice. Together, our results highlight a new indication of SGLT2 inhibitor sotagliflozin as a potential therapeutic angiogenesis agent for diabetic HLI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Al and B@Al superatoms on a molecularly decorated substrate

Aluminum nanoclusters (Aln NCs), particularly Al13âˆ’ (n"‰="‰13), exhibit superatomic behavior with interplay between electron shell closure and geometrical packing in an anionic state. To fabricate superatom (SA) assemblies, substrates decorated with organic molecules can facilitate the optimization of cluster"“surface interactions, because the molecularly local interactions for SAs govern the electronic properties via molecular complexation. In this study, Aln NCs are soft-landed on organic substrates pre-deposited with n-type fullerene (C60) and p-type hexa-tert-butyl-hexa-peri-hexabenzocoronene (HB-HBC, C66H66), and the electronic states of Aln are characterized by X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and chemical oxidative measurements. On the C60 substrate, Aln is fixed to be cationic but highly oxidative; however, on the HB-HBC substrate, they are stably fixed as anionic Alnâˆ’ without any oxidations. The results reveal that the careful selection of organic molecules controls the design of assembled materials containing both Al13âˆ’ and boron-doped B@Al12âˆ’ SAs through optimizing the cluster"“surface interactions.
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Neuron-recognizable characteristics of peptides recombined using a neuronal binding domain of botulinum neurotoxin

Recombinant peptides were designed using the C-terminal domain (receptor binding domain, RBD) and its subdomain (peptide A2) of a heavy chain of botulinum neurotoxin A-type 1 (BoNT/A1), which can bind to the luminal domain of synaptic vesicle glycoprotein 2C (SV2C-LD). Peptide A2- or RBD-containing recombinant peptides linked to an enhanced green fluorescence protein (EGFP) were prepared by expression in Escherichia coli. A pull-down assay using SV2C-LD-covered resins showed that the recombinant peptides for CDC297 BoNT/A1, referred to EGFP-A2Ê¹ and EGFP-RBDÊ¹, exhibited"‰â‰¥"‰2.0-times stronger binding affinity to SV2C-LD than those for the wild-type BoNT/A1. Using bio-layer interferometry, an equilibrium dissociation rate constant (KD) of EGFP-RBDÊ¹ to SV2C-LD was determined to be 5.45Â Î¼M, which is 33.87- and 15.67-times smaller than the KD values for EGFP and EGFP-A2Ê¹, respectively. Based on confocal laser fluorescence micrometric analysis, the adsorption/absorption of EGFP-RBDÊ¹ to/in differentiated PC-12 cells was 2.49- and 1.29-times faster than those of EGFP and EGFP-A2Ê¹, respectively. Consequently, the recombinant peptides acquired reasonable neuron-specific binding/internalizing ability through the recruitment of RBDÊ¹. In conclusion, RBDs of BoNTs are versatile protein domains that can be used to mark neural systems and treat a range of disorders in neural systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

eIF6 rebinding dynamically couples ribosome maturation and translation

Protein synthesis is a cyclical process consisting of translation initiation, elongation, termination and ribosome recycling. The release factors SBDS and EFL1-both mutated in the leukemia predisposition disorder Shwachman-Diamond syndrome - license entry of nascent 60S ribosomal subunits into active translation by evicting the anti-association factor eIF6 from the 60S intersubunit face. We find that in mammalian cells, eIF6 holds all free cytoplasmic 60S subunits in a translationally inactive state and that SBDS and EFL1 are the minimal components required to recycle these 60S subunits back into additional rounds of translation by evicting eIF6. Increasing the dose of eIF6 in mice in vivo impairs terminal erythropoiesis by sequestering post-termination 60S subunits in the cytoplasm, disrupting subunit joining and attenuating global protein synthesis. These data reveal that ribosome maturation and recycling are dynamically coupled by a mechanism that is disrupted in an inherited leukemia predisposition disorder.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Î±-Amino acid and peptide synthesis using catalytic cross-dehydrogenative coupling

Ionic or radical Î±-amino Schiff base methods are well known for the synthesis of Î±,Î±-disubstituted Î±-amino acids. However, the incorporation of sterically demanding groups is challenging with ionic methods, and radical methods require prefunctionalization of the substrates. Now we have developed a dehydrogenative coupling process of Î±-amino acid Schiff bases with hydrocarbon feedstocks for the synthesis of Î±,Î±-disubstituted Î±-amino acid derivatives. These Î±-amino acid derivatives were transformed into C- and N-protected amino acids, which could be easily incorporated into peptide synthesis. A range of Î±-amino acid derivatives could be readily accessed, which includes, notably, those that bear contiguous quaternary centres. Circular dichroism measurements show that the helical peptide structure is stabilized by the highly sterically congested unnatural Î±-amino acid. Mechanistic studies revealed that deprotonation of the Î±-amino acid Schiff base is a turnover-limiting step and the use of an enhanced BrÃ¸nsted basic copper(I) tert-butoxide complex produced a superior catalytic performance. Photoinduction of the catalytic reaction, using blue light-emitting diode radiation, allowed the reaction to proceed without external heating.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Synthesis of highly congested Î±-amino acids and peptides

A method for the synthesis of sterically congested Î±-amino acids and peptides using amino acid Schiff bases and hydrocarbons is developed. A superior helix-stabilizing effect of highly congested unnatural Î±-amino acids is demonstrated by circular dichroism measurements of synthesized peptides.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Deficiency of thyroid hormone receptor protects retinal pigment epithelium and photoreceptors from cell death in a mouse model of age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly. Progressive dystrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and photoreceptors is the characteristic of dry AMD, and oxidative stress/damage plays a central role in the pathogenic lesion of the disease. Thyroid hormone (TH) regulates cell growth, differentiation, and metabolism, and regulates development/function of photoreceptors and RPE in the retina. Population-/patient-based studies suggest an association of high free-serum TH levels with increased risk of AMD. We recently showed that suppressing TH signaling by antithyroid treatment reduces cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors in an oxidative-stress/sodium iodate (NaIO3)-induced mouse model of AMD. This work investigated the effects of TH receptor (THR) deficiency on cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors and the contribution of the receptor subtypes. Treatment with NaIO3 induced RPE and photoreceptor cell death/necroptosis, destruction, and oxidative damage. The phenotypes were significantly diminished in ThrÎ±1âˆ’/âˆ’, Thrbâˆ’/âˆ’, and Thrb2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, compared with that in the wild-type (C57BL/6"‰J) mice. The involvement of the receptor subtypes varies in the RPE and retina. Deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb protected RPE, rods, and cones, whereas deletion of Thrb2 protected RPE and cones but not rods. Gene-expression analysis showed that deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb abolished/suppressed the NaIO3-induced upregulation of the genes involved in cellular oxidative-stress responses, necroptosis/apoptosis signaling, and inflammatory responses. In addition, THR antagonist effectively protected ARPE-19 cells and hRPE cells from NaIO3-induced cell death. This work demonstrates the involvement of THR signaling in cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors after oxidative-stress challenge and the receptor-subtype contribution. Findings from this work support a role of THR signaling in the pathogenesis of AMD and the strategy of suppressing THR signaling locally in the retina for protection of the RPE/retina in dry AMD.
MLS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Identification of minimal parameters for optimal suppression of chaos in dissipative driven systems

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-17969-9, published online 21 December 2017. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "P.J.M. and R.C. acknowledge financial support from the Ministerio de EconomÃa y Competitividad (MINECO, Spain) through FIS2011-25167 and FIS2012-34902 projects, respectively. R.C. acknowledges financial support from the...
SPAIN
Nature.com

Highly efficient and selective electrocatalytic hydrogen peroxide production on Co-O-C active centers on graphene oxide

Electrochemical oxygen reduction provides an eco-friendly synthetic route to hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), a widely used green chemical. However, the kinetically sluggish and low-selectivity oxygen reduction reaction (ORR) is a key challenge to electrochemical production of H2O2 for practical applications. Herein, we demonstrate that single cobalt atoms anchored on oxygen functionalized graphene oxide form Co-O-C@GO active centres (abbreviated as Co1@GO for simplicity) that act as an efficient and durable electrocatalyst for H2O2 production. This Co1@GO electrocatalyst shows excellent electrochemical performance in O2-saturated 0.1"‰M KOH, exhibiting high reactivity with an onset potential of 0.91"‰V and H2O2 production of 1.0"‰mg"‰cmâˆ’2 hâˆ’1 while affording high selectivity of 81.4% for H2O2. Our combined experimental observations and theoretical calculations indicate that the high reactivity and selectivity of Co1@GO for H2O2 electrogeneration arises from a synergistic effect between the O-bonded single Co atoms and adjacent oxygen functional groups (C-O bonds) of the GO present in the Co-O-C active centres.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

ORF9c and ORF10 as accessory proteins of SARS-CoV-2 in immune evasion

You have full access to this article via your institution. In a recent Perspective article in Nature Reviews Immunology (Wong, L-Y. R. & Perlman, S. Immune dysregulation and immunopathology induced by SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses - are we our own worst enemy? Nat. Rev. Immunol. 22, 47"“56 (2022))1, Lok-Yin Roy Wong and Stanley Perlman described how the SARS-CoV-2 genome encodes seven accessory proteins that may contribute to immune evasion: ORF3a, ORF3b, ORF6, ORF7a, ORF7b, ORF8 and ORF9b. However, there is evidence that the genome of SARS-CoV-2 encodes more than seven accessory proteins. The authors did not mention ORF9c and ORF10, both of which have been suggested to have roles in the immune evasion process2,3.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: LIM domain-wide comprehensive virtual mutagenesis provides structural rationale for cardiomyopathy mutations in CSRP3

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-07553-1, published online 3 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Ramanathan Sowdhamini which was incorrectly given as Sowdhamini Ramanathan. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. National Centre for Biological Sciences (Tata Institute...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Should mutant TP53 be targeted for cancer therapy?

Mutations in the TP53 tumour suppressor gene are found in ~50% of human cancers [1,2,3,4,5,6]. TP53 functions as a transcription factor that directly regulates theÂ expression of ~500 genes, some of them involved in cell cycle arrest/cell senescence, apoptotic cell death or DNA damage repair, i.e. the cellular responses that together prevent tumorigenesis [1,2,3,4,5,6]. Defects in TP53 function not only cause tumour development but also impair the response of malignant cells to anti-cancer drugs, particularly those that induce DNA damage [1,2,3,4,5,6]. Most mutations in TP53 in human cancers cause a single amino acid substitution, usually within the DNA binding domain of the TP53 protein. These mutant TP53 proteins are often expressed at high levels in the malignant cells. Three cancer causing attributes have been postulated for mutant TP53 proteins: the inability to activate target genes controlled by wt TP53 (loss-of-function, LOF) that are critical for tumour suppression, dominant negative effects (DNE), i.e. blocking the function of wt TP53 in cells during early stages of transformation when mutant and wt TP53 proteins are co-expressed, and gain-of-function (GOF) effects whereby mutant TP53 impacts diverse cellular pathways by interacting with proteins that are not normally engaged by wt TP53 [1,2,3,4,5,6]. The GOF effects of mutant TP53 were reported to be essential for the sustained proliferation and survival of malignant cells and it was therefore proposed that agents that can remove mutant TP53 protein would have substantial therapeutic impact [7,8,9]. In this review article we discuss evidence for and against the value of targeting mutant TP53 protein for cancer therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Retraction Note: The nuclear orphan receptor Nur77 alleviates palmitate-induced fat accumulation by down-regulating G0S2 in HepG2 cells

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-23141-8, published online 19 March 2018. After publication of this Article it was brought to the Editors' attention that the data in FigureÂ 2 (with the exception of the data for Nur 77) were previously published in FigureÂ 2 of the authors' previous paper1. Data from FigureÂ 5B were published as part of FigureÂ 5 of the same previous publication. Additionally, multiple partial duplications between images representing different samples were identified as follows:
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nuclear Aurora kinase A switches mA reader YTHDC1 to enhance an oncogenic RNA splicing of tumor suppressor RBM4

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 97 (2022) Cite this article. Aberrant RNA splicing produces alternative isoforms of genes to facilitate tumor progression, yet how this process is regulated by oncogenic signal remains largely unknown. Here, we unveil that non-canonical activation of nuclear AURKA promotes an oncogenic RNA splicing of tumor suppressor RBM4 directed by m6A reader YTHDC1 in lung cancer. Nuclear translocation of AURKA is a prerequisite for RNA aberrant splicing, specifically triggering RBM4 splicing from the full isoform (RBM4-FL) to the short isoform (RBM4-S) in a kinase-independent manner. RBM4-S functions as a tumor promoter by abolishing RBM4-FL-mediated inhibition of the activity of the SRSF1-mTORC1 signaling pathway. Mechanistically, AURKA disrupts the binding of SRSF3 to YTHDC1, resulting in the inhibition of RBM4-FL production induced by the m6A-YTHDC1-SRSF3 complex. In turn, AURKA recruits hnRNP K to YTHDC1, leading to an m6A-YTHDC1-hnRNP K-dependent exon skipping to produce RBM4-S. Importantly, the small molecules that block AURKA nuclear translocation, reverse the oncogenic splicing of RBM4 and significantly suppress lung tumor progression. Together, our study unveils a previously unappreciated role of nuclear AURKA in m6A reader YTHDC1-dependent oncogenic RNA splicing switch, providing a novel therapeutic route to target nuclear oncogenic events.
CANCER

