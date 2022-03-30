ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Carrey Slams ‘Spineless' Hollywood for Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Chris Rock Incident

By Elyse Dupre
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Carrey is sharing how he really feels about the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at the Oscars. The actor weighed in on the topic during a March 28 interview with Gayle King for "CBS Mornings" while promoting his new movie "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." "I was sickened...

