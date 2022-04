PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spencer Marnich went from working in a classroom to working in his dining room, but his passion to help students never changed. “I was teaching at Shaler Middle School, and I saw a lot of families struggling in the education department with coming up with school supplies,” said Marnich. “They were bringing school supplies to school in garbage bags.” Marnich said it hindered the students’ opportunity to learn and grow. “Your ability to succeed depends on the tools you’re given,” said Marnich. “So, I just want everyone to have a fair shot.” That’s when Marnich...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO