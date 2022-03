A highly endangered species of deer has been pictured for the first time after it was born at Chester Zoo, Cheshire, in December 2021.The Philippine spotted deer has been named Lyra after a constellation of stars, following a theme that is shared with her parents Nova and Cosmos.The species has become extinct on several islands in the Philippines as a result of hunting and deforestation, Chester Zoo said.It is estimated that as few as 700 of the species remain in the wild, according to The International Union for the Conservation of Nature.🦌 SUPER RARE DEER BORN! 🦌We’re celebrating the birth...

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO