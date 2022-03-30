ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wendy Leo Moore

Teen Vogue
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWendy Leo Moore is a sociologist and...

www.teenvogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soaps In Depth

Finola Hughes Reveals the Truth Behind Peter’s Death on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Many viewers expected Peter’s death on GENERAL HOSPITAL to be a whodunit mystery but instead, it was written as a much more personal and intimate experience between him and the woman who once believed she was his mother. “It was written so eloquently,” Finola Hughes (Anna) told Soap Opera Digest. “It was so chilling and it’s so strange because you’re just watching someone’s lights go out, that you’re sort of responsible for.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Sheila’s Warning on Bold & Beautiful Doesn’t Bode Well For Thomas — Plus, Who He’ll Share the Secret with First

Bold & Beautiful went pretty heavy on the repetition this week as each character adopted a mantra of sorts — Brooke can’t understand what made her drink, Thomas feels what Sheila did was wrong, Sheila needs Thomas to keep her secret, Steffy thinks her parents deserve this happiness, and Grace and Carter want Paris to have the man she deserves and that is Zende.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Xander Can’t Give Gwen the Answer She’s Looking For, While Maggie’s Request Enrages Anna — Plus, Rafe’s Verdict Is In

Xander returns to his hotel room with scones for Gwen, who talks to Jack on the phone. She relays Jack will be back for the wedding… assuming Xander still wants to get married. He hesitates before admitting he can’t answer that right now. He needs to make sure Sarah is going to be okay before planning a future. She wonders what happens if Sarah gets better. He’s sorry that it hurts her, but he doesn’t know. He leaves for the hospital.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M University
SheKnows

Jack Is Shell-Shocked When Diane Reveals Herself to Him in Los Angeles

At the Chancellor Estate, Ashley admires her sleeping grandson as Abby teases, “You’re going to spoil him rotten, aren’t you?” Ashley glances at Chance and asks how the two of them are doing. He says therapy’s helping and mentions going back to work. Ash wonders if he should take more time away. Abby admits she was taken aback but supports her husband and hopes her mother will too. Ashley thinks it all sounds positive. She invites Abby to join her at the spa so they take off. At the door, Abby gets the feeling there’s more to the mani/pedi than her mother’s letting on. Ashley tells her Jack found out Keemo died and had a daughter. She’s worried about him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Xander Wants Maggie to Have Sarah Committed, While Lani Begs For Eli to Live

In TR’s hotel room, Beth realizes he’s been using. She tries to leave, but he steps in front of her and says that would be a big mistake. He offers her the role of Celeste in Johnny’s movie. After learning about Eli’s shooting, she asks if she’ll end up like him if she says no. He denies shooting him, but says it’s in both their best interests if she signed on for the role. She had hope things were getting better, but slimy jerks like him still run the world. He says his film can make her the star she’s always wanted to be. She counters that might not be all it’s cracked up to be. He leans in menacingly to ask if she’s saying no. She thinks Lani deserves to know the truth about him, but she won’t tell her. TR smiles. He’ll have the paperwork drawn up ASAP.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

On the Fourth Anniversary of Michael Mealor’s Young & Restless Debut, We Salute the Actor Who Put an End to the Kyle Curse

The show just couldn’t quite get it right… until him. Fans could be forgiven if they weren’t exactly sure what to make of The Young and the Restless‘ announcement back in 2018 that Kyle would be returning to Genoa City. Jack’s son had been in and out of town for the past eight years, rapidly growing from kid to teen to young adult. By the time Michael Mealor first appeared on our screens on March 29, 2018, they’d been through three adult Kyles, none of them lasting much more than a year.
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

3 Things We Learned From Teen Vogue’s Town Hall On The State of AAPI Women

In partnership with The Asian American Foundation, Teen Vogue hosted a town hall discussion on the state of Asian American and Pacific Islander women in the U.S today. Moderated by Teen Vogue Editor in Chief Versha Sharma, we heard from four women who’ve played major roles in the advancement of AAPI women through advocacy, legislation, and allyship: New York Congresswoman Grace Meng, White House AAPI Senior Liaison Erika Moritsugu, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and Executive Director of The National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF) Sung Yeon Choimorrow.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy