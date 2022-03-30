Wendy Leo Moore

In TR’s hotel room, Beth realizes he’s been using. She tries to leave, but he steps in front of her and says that would be a big mistake. He offers her the role of Celeste in Johnny’s movie. After learning about Eli’s shooting, she asks if she’ll end up like him if she says no. He denies shooting him, but says it’s in both their best interests if she signed on for the role. She had hope things were getting better, but slimy jerks like him still run the world. He says his film can make her the star she’s always wanted to be. She counters that might not be all it’s cracked up to be. He leans in menacingly to ask if she’s saying no. She thinks Lani deserves to know the truth about him, but she won’t tell her. TR smiles. He’ll have the paperwork drawn up ASAP.

