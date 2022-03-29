ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, MD

Maryland Road Trip: Exploring Somerset County

Cover picture for the articleThe tenth Maryland county on Diane and Jeff Caslow’s twenty-three counties and Baltimore City day trip exploration was Somerset. They continue to focus adventures on staying outdoors, expanding exploration around landscape preservation through trails, conservancies, preserves, and old railroad lines converted into trails. Read on for more from...

BET

Maryland’s Historically Black Beach Will Become A City Park

Carr's Beach in Annapolis, Maryland, which was a refuge for Black communities during segregation, will now become a city park. , Governor Larry Hogan announced on March 14 that Maryland will provide more than $4.8 million toward the purchase of the beach for the development of a city park. Additionally, $2 million in congressional spending, which was secured by Democratic U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, will be used to fund the park.
MARYLAND STATE
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
Cape Gazette

Bidens seek variance to build wall at North Shores home

In a world where almost everything is regulated, even President Joe Biden isn’t immune to government bureaucracy. Months ago, the Cape Gazette reported the Department of Homeland Security, with the Secret Service as the subagency, awarded a $455,000 contract to Rehoboth’s Turnstone Builders for “purchase and installation of security fencing at 32 Farview, Rehoboth Delaware.” That’s the address of Biden’s home in North Shores, about a mile north Rehoboth Beach. He purchased the property in 2017.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WTAJ

Somerset County officials searching for four wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officials in Somerset County are searching for four individuals that are wanted on warrants. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following individuals as of March 13: Ryan Vought, 28, Cairnbrook area – wanted on drug charges. Brudget Chalfant, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford and Baltimore County) sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday urging him to send relief payments of $500 – $1,000 to Maryland taxpayers. Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced revenue estimates creating a record-high $7 billion surplus.  “With huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I continue […] The post Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report. Delaware County...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
96.1 The Breeze

Spring Snowstorm Could Be On The Way For New York State

It's finally spring, as in, the official start of spring. For anyone in the northeast and New York State, it's been a downright brutal start to 2022 in terms of the weather. It's hard to recall a winter in recent memory that was that cold and that snowy. January and February in particular.
Watchful Eye

Tick bill passes in Virginia General Assembly

Virginia lawmakers want the state to up its game in raising awareness about ticks and tick-borne infections. Both houses voted in favor of a tick bill, which requires Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to create and post signs in all state parks and interstate parks addressing the appropriate steps to take to prevent tick bites, how to identify Lyme disease and where to seek treatment.
VIRGINIA STATE

