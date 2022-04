BOSTON (CBS) — The MBTA says Green Line and Orange Line services will be suspended in the tunnels beneath the site of Saturday’s collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage. The accident killed 51-year-old demolition worker Peter Monsini. The Orange Line will be suspended between North Station and Back Bay. Customers are encouraged to use the Green Line between Park and Copley or take the Commuter Rail from Ruggles or Back Bay to South Station. CharlieCards will be accepted. The Green Line will be suspended between North Station and Government Center. Shuttle buses will take riders between those two destinations. For Haymarket Station-bound...

ORANGE, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO