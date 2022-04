GRINNELL — A new national poll by Grinnell College finds teaching about racism is a big factor in the lack of trust in public schools. Poll Director Peter Hanson says the mistrust is large. “We asked our respondents whether or not they believe that public schools are on the right track or the wrong track in terms of what they are teaching in the classroom,” Hanson says, “and 64% of the people said that public schools are on the wrong track. And that included almost all Republicans — but even a plurality of Democrats.”

GRINNELL, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO