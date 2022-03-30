Local men step in to defuse tense scene

HAVERHILL (CBS) – A Haverhill High School student was arrested on Thursday following a fight during lunch. The fight happened between two students around 11:30 a.m. No one was hurt, but one of the students was removed from school by police. Students told WBZ-TV a knife dropped to the ground during the fight between two girls. “They started getting into it and then midway there was a big circle,” one student said. “Everyone was crowded around them and you couldn’t really see anything but it was two girls fighting,” another student said. School staff jostled around and police came rushing in. One female student was arrested before the school went into a hold-in-place protocol, not quite a lock down, but students were kept in classrooms, with limited hall access. Parents like Gina Ortiz were notified at home. “Instant shock,” Ortiz said. “I mean even now I’m shaking just thinking about it. It makes me sad for these kids because it’s a great school.” Haverhill Police said that because the students are juveniles, no additional information is being released.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO