Cell tower back on track

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new cell phone tower won’t be going up in Chartiers Township after all. Borough council voted to deny the application. The proposed plan would’ve allowed for a tower to be built on a hillside near Ridge Avenue. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Some neighbors argued that the 150 foot tower would have ruined views, hurt property values, and would have the potential to cause landslides.

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO