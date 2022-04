Eviction Cases Ramping Up in NYC After Moratorium Ends. NYC’s housing court is deluged with new eviction cases six weeks after the state’s moratorium ended, The Real Deal reports. At a city council hearing on evictions, attorneys representing tenants in eviction proceedings said that the city’s Office of Court Administration is scheduling eviction cases without giving tenants time to secure an attorney. While the total number of eviction filings in the first two months of 2022 are still less than half of those filed in the first two months of 2020, the court is dealing with a backlog of 200,000 eviction filings that were held off by the pandemic moratorium. NYC has a “Right To Counsel” program, which provides attorneys to low-income tenants in eviction proceedings, but attorneys at the city council hearing said the court’s newest wave of eviction filings were being processed too quickly to alert tenants to the program and allow them to secure a lawyer.

