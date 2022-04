CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Chilton police say the deaths of two people in a home last January were a murder-suicide involving a son and his mother. Police say based on the final autopsy report, 78-year-old Judith A. Mastrocola and 54-year-old Matthew M. Moore both died from a single gunshot wound. Through physical evidence and witness interviews, police pieced together that Moore shot his mother and then himself.

