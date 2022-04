When: April 2-3 Where: AT&T Stadium in Dallas. WrestleMania 38, the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history, takes place Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Tickets are currently on sale via SeatGeek.co. WrestleMania 38 will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. This popular event draws fans from 50 states and 47 countries, if WWE is your thing this should be on top of your list of things to do this weekend in Dallas.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO