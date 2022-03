CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker has finalized an agreement to sell the Thompson Center to a private developer for $70 million, in a bid to preserve the iconic 17-story building designed by the late architect Helmut Jahn. Pritzker's office announced Thursday that the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) has executed a purchase and sales agreement for the Thompson Center to JRTC Holdings, LLC, which is owned by real estate developer Michael Reschke. The governor's office said the agreement to sell the aging Thompson Center will allow the historic building to be preserved, while saving taxpayers...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO