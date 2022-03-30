Interactive lullaby

Use the HoMedics SoundSpa Lullaby for babies to soothe your little one and help them drift off to sleep. It features 6 soothing sounds, including White Noise, Heartbeat, Lullaby, Twinkle Twinkle, and more to create a calm environment. Moreover, the HoMedics SoundSpa Lullaby for babies includes a built-in projector with 9 different Bedtime Buddy images that project onto the wall or ceiling. These friendly images comfort your baby and help them fall asleep when they’re alone. And the projector tilts for convenient image placement. Furthermore, set the auto-off timer for 30 or 60 minutes to customize your baby’s sleep experience and help conserve energy. Overall, its lightweight design makes it easy to pack in your luggage for away-from-home sleeps.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO