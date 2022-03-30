ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Wall Street opens lower as Russia-Ukraine optimism wanes

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, as optimism around Ukraine-Russia peace talks waned and investors fretted over the prospect of rapid rise...

www.streetinsider.com

Related
Reuters

Oil falls on Ukraine peace hopes, U.S. Treasury yields rise

New York, March 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell and European stocks rose on Monday as investors weighed positive comments from ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, while U.S. Treasury yields hit two-and-a-half year highs on expectations of a first U.S. rate hike. U.S. stocks were mostly lower as investors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to put US ‘in their place’

On Thursday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev — who currently serves as deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council — said the U.S. had led a “Russophobic” effort to destabilize Russia but warned his country is strong enough to put the U.S. in its place. In...
POLITICS
#Wall Street#U S Economy#Ukraine#Amazon Com Inc#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#Nasdaq Composite
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Stocks rise on Wall Street as talks on Ukraine progress

Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as talks on ending the war in Ukraine showed signs of progress. The S&P 500 was up 1% as of 2:43 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 256 points, or 0.7%, to 35,211 and the Nasdaq rose 1.7%. The indexes notched gains the past two weeks, despite choppy trading and volatile energy prices. The S&P 500 and Dow are on pace for a four-day winning streak.
WORLD
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Dow book 3rd day of gains Monday, stocks end higher as investors await Russia-Ukraine talks

U.S. stocks finished higher Monday, with the S&P 500 index and Dow industrials both booking a third straight session of gains as investors monitored potentially positive developments ahead of Russia and Ukraine talks in Turkey on Tuesday. The Financial Times reported on Monday that Russia no longer will demand that Ukraine be "denazified," a claim Russian President Vladimir Putin used to justify his invasion, in ceasefire talks. The Dow.
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar slips as traders eye Fed, Russia-Ukraine talks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar dipped modestly against a basket of currencies on Monday but remained near a 21-month high hit last week as investors eyed Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while major central bank meetings this week kept large moves in foreign exchange in check. The dollar index fell 0.056%...
FOREIGN POLICY
Bloomberg

U.S. Stocks Decline as Russia Concerns Return: Markets Wrap

U.S. stocks fell as hopes faded for de-escalation in the war in Ukraine and investors assessed the risks to economic growth from accelerating inflation. The S&P 500 dropped in early trading amid warnings that gains of the past two weeks have the hallmarks of a bear-market rally and concerns that the Treasury curve signals a looming recession. Treasuries ticked lower, while European bonds slid, as traders bet higher inflation will force the European Central Bank to end its era of negative rates sooner than previously anticipated.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street worries again over Ukraine, inflation

BOSTON, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined broadly while oil prices and Treasury yields pushed higher on Monday as investors refocused on risks from conflict in Ukraine and the U.S. Federal Reserve's actions on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 201.94 points, or 0.58%, to 34,552.99, the...
STOCKS

