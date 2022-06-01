ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guide: Here is why you should consider donating blood

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

The American Red Cross is asking donors to be part of something big by making an appointment to give blood or platelets.

Blood donations decline in late spring and early summer – especially during holiday weeks, like Memorial Day and Independence Day – but the need for blood and platelet transfusions doesn’t take a summer break.

Below are some facts about why you should consider donating blood:

1. 4.5 million Americans will need blood transfusions each year.

2. Someone needs blood every two seconds.

3. Only 37% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood - less than 10% do annually.

4. About one in seven people entering a hospital need blood.

5. One pint of blood can save up to three lives.

6. Much of today's medical care depends on a steady supply of blood from healthy donors.

7. Three pints: the average whole blood and red blood cell transfusion.

8. Children being treated for cancer, premature infants and children having heart surgery need blood and platelets from donors of all types, especially type O.

9. A patient could be forced to pass up a lifesaving organ, if compatible blood is not available to support the transplant.

You can schedule an appointment to donate HERE .

