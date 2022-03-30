ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

15 Things You Should Know Before Watching Moon Knight

By Kaitlin Stevens
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uuSeE_0eu42ODT00

Moon Knight, a new Marvel miniseries starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke is coming to Disney+, and it's going to be gritty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wUQg_0eu42ODT00
Disney+ / Via youtube.com

Here are some things you should know about the show and the history of Moon Knight before you stream it on March 30.

1. The main character, Marc Spector aka Moon Knight, has dissociative identity disorder.

2. Oscar Isaac called on his brother to stand in and act opposite him to make it easier to play the alter egos of Moon Knight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9TNh_0eu42ODT00

In certain scenes, Moon Knight is talking to other versions of himself. Rather than have Oscar Isaac talk to a green screen, his brother Michael Benjamin Hernandez was hired to play opposite him.

Disney+ / Via youtube.com

3. Moon Knight's alter ego Steven Grant appears in both the comic books and the series, but his other identity, Jake Lockley, won't appear in the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWPTs_0eu42ODT00

Also, in the comic, Steven is a billionaire businessman, and in the show, he's a gift shop employee. Quite a difference.

Disney+ / Via youtube.com

4. Oscar Isaac recently spoke out in support of Disney employees protesting the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

I asked #MoonKnight star Oscar Isaac if he had a comment about the Disney employee protest over the "Don't Say Gay" bill today. Boy howdy, did he. https://t.co/pqyWy21r4n

@adambvary 08:36 PM - 22 Mar 2022

5. Ethan Hawke, who stars as Arthur Harrow, says Oscar Isaac got him his role in the show.

6. The character of Arthur Harrow is mainly created for the show, and believed to be an amalgamation of other characters from the comic books, like Sun King and Morning Star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14EbWW_0eu42ODT00

Arthur is the main villain in the series.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

7. Ethan Hawke is no stranger to comics — he recently released a graphic novel, Meadowlark, which is actually his fifth published novel and second graphic novel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwQFc_0eu42ODT00

The book, with illustrations from Greg Ruth, is described as a coming of age crime story following a father and son as they navigate an increasingly catastrophic day.

Grand Central Publishing / Via amazon.com

8. Ethan Hawke said he drew inspiration for his character from infamous cult leaders and Steve Jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eluEP_0eu42ODT00

In an interview citing his inspirations for the Arthur Harrow character, he said: “For me, it was like putting Jimmy Swaggart, Leo Tolstoy, (Fidel) Castro, the Dalai Lama, and Josef Mengele into a blender...That was the fun of it: What if Steve Jobs was a bad guy?”

Disney+ / Via youtube.com

9. Moon Knight makes appearances in a bunch of Marvel video games.

10. The show was largely filmed in Budapest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCKqi_0eu42ODT00

Main filming locations included the Museum of Fine Arts and Madách Square in Budapest. Definitely a different backdrop from the NYC streets of Hawkeye or the Westview suburbs of WandaVision.

Disney+ / Via youtube.com

11. Egyptian representation was important to Moon Knight' s director, Mohamed Diab, who criticized the way Egypt was depicted in Wonder Woman 1984.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdlzn_0eu42ODT00

He also praised the way the Moon Knight comic books represented Egypt, and said that because of how ingrained Egyptian history is in the comics, he was able to incorporate it authentically into the show.

Leon Bennett / Via Getty Images

12. The show was written and produced by Jeremy Slater, whose work you may have seen before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YlV5u_0eu42ODT00

Slater also wrote for and produced The Umbrella Academy, and worked on the scripts for Death Note and Fantastic Four .

Tommaso Boddi / WireImage / Via Getty

13. Moon Knight is often compared to DC's Batman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HM4XA_0eu42ODT00

This is mostly because of the alter-ego thing. IGN Magazine even referenced this comparison in their recent Top 100 Comic Book Heroes list, saying : "What if Batman suffered from multiple personality disorder? That's more or less the concept behind this dark vigilante."

Marvel, DC

14. Moon Knight is expected to be darker in material than other Marvel shows on Disney+.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFtnc_0eu42ODT00

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that the new show will be "brutal" and push the limits of what Disney+ allows from its Marvel content. Expect gory fight scenes.

Marvel Entertainment / Via youtube.com

15. The series is a long time coming — Moon Knight was expected to be introduced onscreen back in 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tjJ2_0eu42ODT00

The character of Moon Knight was expected to be introduced in a second season of Blade: The Series in 2006, but the show was cancelled before it could happen. A new show starring Moon Knight was expected to start in 2008, but that fell through. Then, James Gunn pitched a Moon Knight movie back in 2017 but didn't have time to work on it. Finally, the Moon Knight series is releasing in 2022.

Disney+ / Via youtube.com

Are you excited for this new miniseries? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed

803

Followers

648

Posts

472K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
digitalspy.com

Morbius star Jared Leto reveals whether he'd return as Joker

Morbius star Jared Leto has not completely closed the door on reprising his role as the Joker. He starred as the notorious villain twice, in 2016's Suicide Squad and again in Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, in an interview with Variety Leto confirmed he is open to playing Batman's arch nemesis once more if Warner Bros was to ask him: "Never say never,” he said.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Midnight Sons might be Marvel’s next big Avengers-like crossover

Marvel has yet to announce any Avengers 5 plans, as the studio is building a massive MCU Phase 4 story that’s bigger than anything we’ve seen so far. That’s because Disney Plus lets Marvel tell richer stories and explore characters more in-depth than ever before. Before we get to the next Avengers crossover, Marvel might introduce another team via a standalone movie, and that’s the Midnight Sons.
TV SHOWS
Collider

Watch: 'Moon Knight' Clip Reveals Ethan Hawke's Nefarious Plans

Marvel has unveiled a new clip from their latest Disney+ series, Moon Knight, the first of its kind outside of the show's trailers, debuting a very familiar transformation challenge. In the new spot, Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) fails to summon the powers bestowed on him by Khonshu, despite urging from his companion Layla (May Calamawy), a moment akin to that of Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in the opening moments of Avengers: Infinity War.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
James Gunn
Person
Jimmy Swaggart
Person
Josef Mengele
Person
Leo Tolstoy
Person
Oscar Isaac
Cinema Blend

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Finally Introducing A Long-Awaited Cosmic Hero

Although 2011’s Thor brought cosmic elements into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, that corner of the superhero franchise opened up fully with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. Cut to today, characters like the Skrulls and Eternals have expanded the cosmic side of the MCU in big ways, and now a long-awaited, space-faring superhero from Marvel Comics lore is finally jumping into the mix. Get ready for the live-action debut of Richard Rider, a.k.a. Nova, one of James Gunn’s favorite Marvel characters.
MOVIES
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alter Egos#Comic Books
CinemaBlend

Fresh Prince’s Original Aunt Viv Actress Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock On The Oscars

Even if you’re not someone who sets aside Oscar night every year to watch Hollywood talent receive awards for some killer films, performances and other contributions, it’s likely the 2022 Oscars have flown onto your radar. Thanks to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on live TV, it seems like everyone is talking about the awards ceremony, including Smith’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Janet Hubert. The Aunt Vivian actress has reacted to the viral slap by addressing Smith in a blunt and straightforward post.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Reveals Brand-New Scene

Moon Knight just put out a mind-bending new clip from the Disney+ series. It seems like Steven Grant is terrified when he meets Khonshu in an elevator. Understably, Oscar Isaac's character is shaken when a shambling 8-foot Egyptian god is barreling towards you. In the first clips for Moon Knight, the sequence was played for laughs as the old woman getting into the elevator just politely brushed off Grant's strange behavior. However, in this bit from the show, the lady is clearly trying to get out of this interaction as quickly as possible. She manages to get into her friend's flat, but that's not the end of the trouble. Khonshu comes up behind the man and startles him again as the clip ends.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
epicstream.com

What is the Plot of Moon Knight?

The latest outing of Marvel on Disney Plus introduces a new character in the long roster of heroes they have released. Moon Knight is fast approaching with Steven Grant and Marc Spencer in knots trying to find out what is happening. As the titular character graces the small screens, here is the plot of the upcoming show.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Marvel's Moon Knight Trailer Teases Six-Episode Event Series on Disney+

A new Marvel hero rises in Moon Knight, the six-episode event series streaming March 30 on Disney+. Part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Moon Knight follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift shop employee plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Discovering he has dissociative identity disorder, Steven learns he shares a body with mercenary Marc Specter and the Mr. Knight persona. Steven/Marc must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt, among them the vengeful Moon god Khonshu (voice of F. Murray Abraham).
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Jensen Ackles May Be Heading To The Boys, But He Was Perfectly Happy To Marvel It Up For His Wife's Disneyland Birthday

Fans of The Boys are excited to see Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy when the irreverent superhero series returns to Amazon’s Prime Video on June 3, but the Supernatural actor had some business to tend to before all that happens. His wife Danneel Ackles recently celebrated her birthday with a family outing to Disneyland, where the soon-to-be supe enjoyed some time on the Marvel side of superhero stories.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Moon Knight episode 1 featured a comic book character cameo nobody noticed

Moon Knight episode 1 featured a hidden cameo from a comic book character. Minor spoilers ahead!. At one point in the premiere, Oscar Isaac's Steven Grant sits beside a living statue painted gold for a very one-sided chat. The statue doesn't say a word the entire interaction, but we might be seeing more of him anyway – it turns out he's none other than Bertrand Crawley, a Marvel comics character.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Cult Leader Arthur Harrow Worships the Goddess Ammit in Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Series — Who Is She?

Wow, Marvel really has a chokehold on the entertainment industry, doesn't it? The newest Marvel Studios series to enliven the MCU fandom is Moon Knight, which premiered on March 30, 2022. From showrunner and lead writer Jeremy Slater, the limited series follows utterly exhausted museum gift-shop employee Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), who believes he has a sleeping disorder. "I can't tell the difference between my waking life and dreams," he says in the trailer.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

Who Is the Voice of Khonshu On ‘Moon Knight’?

On Marvel’s new Disney+ series Moon Knight, the title character is a befuddled and mentally unwell man who discovers that he has been leading a double — or maybe triple — life while he sleeps. He wakes up in the morning thinking he’s Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a guy who works at a gift shop at a London museum. But at night he becomes Moon Knight, a superhero with the powers of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the Moon.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Morbius’ Could Be First of Three April $50 Million-Plus Openers — Despite Its Terrible Reviews

Click here to read the full article. For the first time since last October saw “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “No Time to Die,” and “Dune,” April will produce three releases that may pass $100 million in domestic grosses:  “Morbius” (Sony), “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (Paramount), and “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (Warner Bros.), all of which have a chance to open over $50 million. That could go a long way toward reducing the current box-office imbalance that has “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “The Batman” responsible for 57 percent of the domestic box office. For 2022 through March 31,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Razzie Awards Are ‘Still Discussing’ If They Will Rescind Bruce Willis’ (Dis)honor After Aphasia Diagnosis

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE:The Golden Raspberry Awards have rescinded Bruce Willis’ Worst Performance Award after his aphasia diagnosis was made public. Read more here. Last week, Bruce Willis was (dis)honored with a Golden Raspberry Award for his performance in the space actioner “Cosmic Sin.” He didn’t have much competition: The Razzies this year crafted a special category just for the actor, “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie,” highlighting the eight schlock titles he starred in last year. Just four days later, Willis’ family revealed that the actor would be “stepping away” from acting after he...
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

803
Followers
648
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy