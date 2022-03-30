15 Things You Should Know Before Watching Moon Knight

Check out more stories from
digitalspy.com
Morbius star Jared Leto reveals whether he'd return as Joker
Morbius star Jared Leto has not completely closed the door on reprising his role as the Joker. He starred as the notorious villain twice, in 2016's Suicide Squad and again in Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, in an interview with Variety Leto confirmed he is open to playing Batman's arch nemesis once more if Warner Bros was to ask him: "Never say never,” he said.
Jared Leto says he doesn't think movie theaters would still exist without Marvel films
Jared Leto — who stars as Morbius in Marvel's latest flick — said that there is less room for non-superhero films, which is a "little heartbreaking."
Midnight Sons might be Marvel’s next big Avengers-like crossover
Marvel has yet to announce any Avengers 5 plans, as the studio is building a massive MCU Phase 4 story that’s bigger than anything we’ve seen so far. That’s because Disney Plus lets Marvel tell richer stories and explore characters more in-depth than ever before. Before we get to the next Avengers crossover, Marvel might introduce another team via a standalone movie, and that’s the Midnight Sons.
Collider
Watch: 'Moon Knight' Clip Reveals Ethan Hawke's Nefarious Plans
Marvel has unveiled a new clip from their latest Disney+ series, Moon Knight, the first of its kind outside of the show's trailers, debuting a very familiar transformation challenge. In the new spot, Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) fails to summon the powers bestowed on him by Khonshu, despite urging from his companion Layla (May Calamawy), a moment akin to that of Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in the opening moments of Avengers: Infinity War.
Cinema Blend
The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Finally Introducing A Long-Awaited Cosmic Hero
Although 2011’s Thor brought cosmic elements into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, that corner of the superhero franchise opened up fully with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. Cut to today, characters like the Skrulls and Eternals have expanded the cosmic side of the MCU in big ways, and now a long-awaited, space-faring superhero from Marvel Comics lore is finally jumping into the mix. Get ready for the live-action debut of Richard Rider, a.k.a. Nova, one of James Gunn’s favorite Marvel characters.
I was about to go on a date with a hot guy from Bumble until a spotted a tiny detail that made me realise he’s a catfish
WITH billions of people using it, online dating is similar to gambling - you can never quite know what you're getting yourself into. Looking for love, one woman, unfortunately, wasn't so lucky and almost got catfished - if it hadn't been for one tiny detail she spotted. Taking it to...
Complex
Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done
Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
Wanda Sykes Reveals What Chris Rock Said To Her After 'Sickening' Oscars Incident
The Oscars co-host also said it was "gross" that Will Smith was allowed to remain for the rest of the ceremony.
thebrag.com
All the signs that Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Oscars punch up was a publicity stunt
Will Smith and Chris Rock collectively blew up the internet yesterday when they were involved in a physical altercation on stage during a live stream of the Oscars. While there’s no denying the incident has generated a tonne of publicity for the event, opinions are split on whether it was a publicity stunt or an emotional reaction.
Fresh Prince’s Original Aunt Viv Actress Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock On The Oscars
Even if you’re not someone who sets aside Oscar night every year to watch Hollywood talent receive awards for some killer films, performances and other contributions, it’s likely the 2022 Oscars have flown onto your radar. Thanks to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on live TV, it seems like everyone is talking about the awards ceremony, including Smith’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Janet Hubert. The Aunt Vivian actress has reacted to the viral slap by addressing Smith in a blunt and straightforward post.
EW.com
Chris Rock breaks his silence on Will Smith Oscars incident at his comedy show
There's no shortage of discourse about the now infamous moment at Sunday night's Oscars where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in response to a joke the comedian made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But there is one person we had yet to hear from, and that was Rock himself....
ComicBook
Moon Knight Reveals Brand-New Scene
Moon Knight just put out a mind-bending new clip from the Disney+ series. It seems like Steven Grant is terrified when he meets Khonshu in an elevator. Understably, Oscar Isaac's character is shaken when a shambling 8-foot Egyptian god is barreling towards you. In the first clips for Moon Knight, the sequence was played for laughs as the old woman getting into the elevator just politely brushed off Grant's strange behavior. However, in this bit from the show, the lady is clearly trying to get out of this interaction as quickly as possible. She manages to get into her friend's flat, but that's not the end of the trouble. Khonshu comes up behind the man and startles him again as the clip ends.
epicstream.com
What is the Plot of Moon Knight?
The latest outing of Marvel on Disney Plus introduces a new character in the long roster of heroes they have released. Moon Knight is fast approaching with Steven Grant and Marc Spencer in knots trying to find out what is happening. As the titular character graces the small screens, here is the plot of the upcoming show.
ComicBook
New Marvel's Moon Knight Trailer Teases Six-Episode Event Series on Disney+
A new Marvel hero rises in Moon Knight, the six-episode event series streaming March 30 on Disney+. Part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Moon Knight follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift shop employee plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Discovering he has dissociative identity disorder, Steven learns he shares a body with mercenary Marc Specter and the Mr. Knight persona. Steven/Marc must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt, among them the vengeful Moon god Khonshu (voice of F. Murray Abraham).
Cinema Blend
Jensen Ackles May Be Heading To The Boys, But He Was Perfectly Happy To Marvel It Up For His Wife's Disneyland Birthday
Fans of The Boys are excited to see Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy when the irreverent superhero series returns to Amazon’s Prime Video on June 3, but the Supernatural actor had some business to tend to before all that happens. His wife Danneel Ackles recently celebrated her birthday with a family outing to Disneyland, where the soon-to-be supe enjoyed some time on the Marvel side of superhero stories.
Moon Knight episode 1 featured a comic book character cameo nobody noticed
Moon Knight episode 1 featured a hidden cameo from a comic book character. Minor spoilers ahead!. At one point in the premiere, Oscar Isaac's Steven Grant sits beside a living statue painted gold for a very one-sided chat. The statue doesn't say a word the entire interaction, but we might be seeing more of him anyway – it turns out he's none other than Bertrand Crawley, a Marvel comics character.
Cult Leader Arthur Harrow Worships the Goddess Ammit in Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Series — Who Is She?
Wow, Marvel really has a chokehold on the entertainment industry, doesn't it? The newest Marvel Studios series to enliven the MCU fandom is Moon Knight, which premiered on March 30, 2022. From showrunner and lead writer Jeremy Slater, the limited series follows utterly exhausted museum gift-shop employee Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), who believes he has a sleeping disorder. "I can't tell the difference between my waking life and dreams," he says in the trailer.
Who Is the Voice of Khonshu On ‘Moon Knight’?
On Marvel’s new Disney+ series Moon Knight, the title character is a befuddled and mentally unwell man who discovers that he has been leading a double — or maybe triple — life while he sleeps. He wakes up in the morning thinking he’s Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a guy who works at a gift shop at a London museum. But at night he becomes Moon Knight, a superhero with the powers of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the Moon.
‘Morbius’ Could Be First of Three April $50 Million-Plus Openers — Despite Its Terrible Reviews
Click here to read the full article. For the first time since last October saw “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “No Time to Die,” and “Dune,” April will produce three releases that may pass $100 million in domestic grosses: “Morbius” (Sony), “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (Paramount), and “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (Warner Bros.), all of which have a chance to open over $50 million. That could go a long way toward reducing the current box-office imbalance that has “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “The Batman” responsible for 57 percent of the domestic box office. For 2022 through March 31,...
Razzie Awards Are ‘Still Discussing’ If They Will Rescind Bruce Willis’ (Dis)honor After Aphasia Diagnosis
Click here to read the full article. UPDATE:The Golden Raspberry Awards have rescinded Bruce Willis’ Worst Performance Award after his aphasia diagnosis was made public. Read more here. Last week, Bruce Willis was (dis)honored with a Golden Raspberry Award for his performance in the space actioner “Cosmic Sin.” He didn’t have much competition: The Razzies this year crafted a special category just for the actor, “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie,” highlighting the eight schlock titles he starred in last year. Just four days later, Willis’ family revealed that the actor would be “stepping away” from acting after he...
BuzzFeed
