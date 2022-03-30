🌸🐰 𝔼𝔸𝕊𝕋𝔼ℝ 𝔹ℝ𝕌ℕℂℍ 𝔼𝕏ℂ𝕃𝕌𝕊𝕀𝕍𝔼🐰🌸

Do you like a large dining room and a sea of white tablecloths? How about servers in tuxedo jackets preparing a Caesar salad tableside? Well, you will find all of these things at Adalina, an upscale Italian restaurant in the Gold Coast. And even though this sounds like the ingredients of a stuffy restaurant, this spot walks the line between fancy and overly formal - both because of the friendly service, and because it’s busy and loud enough that you won’t feel like you’re eating in a library. Plus, the food is really good. The menu has dishes like gnocco fritto with prosciutto, whipped ricotta, and honey (a fantastic starter) housemade pastas like a wonderful ravioli with corn, truffle, and balsamic drizzle, and entrees like a tender bone-in veal parmigiana.

