EPA to approve plan for four types of neonicotinoid chemical to be used on US farmland – despite being banned in Europe. The US Environmental Protection Agency is poised to allow the use of four of the most devastating chemicals to bees, butterflies and other insects to continue in America for the next 15 years, despite moves by the European Union to ban the use of toxins that have been blamed for widespread insect declines.

ANIMALS ・ 23 DAYS AGO