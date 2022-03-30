ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loma Linda, CA

What to look for in cancer care

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProcessing a life-changing cancer diagnosis for yourself or a loved one can substantially impact physical and mental well-being and precipitate numerous lifestyle changes. But then, selecting a health institution to entrust that cancer care can present yet another stressor. For this reason, possessing a clear sense of essential factors...

UPI News

Signs of appendicitis may be cancer

What appears to be appendicitis can actually be cancer of the appendix in some cases, especially in patients under the age of 50, a new study suggests. While antibiotics can be used instead of surgery to treat acute appendicitis, patients who receive antibiotics should be closely followed in case they actually have cancer, according to the paper published online recently in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
WASHINGTON, DC
MedicalXpress

A promising treatment for ovarian cancer

Over 20,000 women across the U.S. and Canada are diagnosed with ovarian cancer annually. The symptoms of this disease are often overlooked until it has spread, making it difficult to detect and treat with conventional methods like radiation and chemotherapy. Dr. Cory Books, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry...
FRESNO, CA
Lung Cancer Questions to Ask Your Oncologist

Lung cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the tissues of the lungs. There are two main types of lung cancer: small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC, such as adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma). Lung cancer is the third most common type of cancer in the United States, and 1 in 16 people will develop lung cancer in their lifetime.
CANCER
Health
Renown French Oncology Research Group Selects ZAP Surgical as Preferred Radiosurgery Brain Tumor Treatment Technology

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 17, 2022-- ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced that Unicancer, a leading academic promoter of oncology clinical trials and medical equipment purchasing health cooperation group for 19 French comprehensive cancer centers, has selected the ZAP-X ® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery ® platform for cranial stereotactic radiosurgery. Carefully chosen by domain experts including neurosurgeons, radiation oncologists, and medical physicists, Unicancer awarded ZAP-X as technology-of-choice for their member institutions.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Diet Affects Cancer Growth and Treatment

Recent research suggests that diets that mimic fasting—severe calorie restriction for most of the day or for several days per week—deprive cancer of fuel needed for rapid growth. Matthew Vander Heiden, MD, PhD, of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, and colleagues found that calorie restriction lowered glucose and lipid levels and slowed tumor growth in mice with pancreatic tumors. Another study found that severely restricting calories for five days a week led to an increase in cancer-killing CD8 T cells and a decrease in immune-suppressing cells in patients undergoing cancer treatment. For appropriate patients, calorie restriction is “a safe, inexpensive and potentially effective approach” that could easily be combined with standard cancer treatment, says Claudio Vernieri, MD, PhD, of the IRCCS National Tumor Institute in Italy.
CANCER
A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
Ovarian cancer: These are the early signs to watch out for

Ovarian cancer can be treated when detected early before it spreads beyond the ovaries. But most people—four out of five—with this disease are not aware it does not present any noticeable signs in the early stages. But there are some subtle symptoms you should be concerned about. Risk...
CANCER
Baby in North Carolina Receives Unique, Life-Changing Heart Transplant

A baby in North Carolina has gotten a first-of-its-kind surgical intervention, which may safeguard his body from discarding the body part and eliminate the necessity for permanent immune-suppressing medicines. First-of-its-Kind Heart Transplant. Duke University, the institution wherein where the surgery was conducted claimed that the youngster, Easton Sinnamon, is the...
HEALTH SERVICES
Blood test could shorten hospital stays for children with cancer

A new blood test could help to safely cut hospital stays for children with cancer who develop a fever, a new study has shown. The study, by researchers from the University of York and Hull York Medical School and supported by Yorkshire cancer charity Candlelighters, reveals the blood test can help doctors to distinguish between children whose fever is a sign of serious illness and those who are safe to go home.
CANCER
Personalized blood test can detect persistent lung cancer

Patients who are at a higher risk of their lung cancer returning can be identified by a personalized blood test that is performed after treatment, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge. Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute used a personalized blood test for patients, which is...
CANCER
Keto Diet May Boost Chemotherapy for Pancreatic Cancer

A ketogenic diet in combination with chemotherapy tripled survival time in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer, according to results published in the journal Med. “There’s been real progress against pancreatic cancer over the past two decades,” Joshua Rabinowitz, MD, PhD, of Princeton University, said in a press release. “The problem is that, while a number of patients now see their tumors stabilize or shrink, the benefits of chemotherapy are very short lived. It often extends patients’ lives six months to a year, but way too rarely do we see the three-plus years of extension in survival that people would, at a minimum, hope for.”
CANCER
Chemotherapy vs. Radiation for Lung Cancer

Radiation therapy and chemotherapy are two forms of lung cancer treatment. They may be used individually, together, or with other treatments such as surgery. How lung cancer is treated depends on the type of lung cancer, how localized or advanced it is, and the person's overall health. While both radiation...
CANCER
Study on tumor/immune cell interaction could impact cancer immunotherapies

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists exploring the interaction between cancer cells and the extracellular matrix (ECM)—the "scaffolding" of organs—found that proteins in the ECM can dramatically impact the immune system's ability to kill tumors. Researchers said the findings, published online in the journal Biomaterials, could represent a novel approach to studying immunosuppression found in many breast cancers and open new pathways of activating the immune system to target cancer.
LIVERMORE, CA
New PCR test for oral cancer set to revolutionize diagnosis and treatment

Researchers at Queen Mary University of London have developed the world's first PCR test for mouth cancer. The test has now been proved with patients from China, India and the UK, with the results published in the international journal, Cancers. The inventor, Dr. Muy-Teck Teh, named the test the Quantitative Malignant Index Diagnosis System (qMIDS).
CANCER
New screening tool IDs 95% of stage 1 pancreatic cancer

A novel screening platform has flagged more than 95% of stage 1 cancers, according to a pilot study published in Nature Communications Medicine. If validated by future studies, the approach offers a new way to detect the third-leading cause of U.S. cancer deaths in 2020. The study of 139 stage...
SAN DIEGO, CA
How Lung Cancer Affects Different Age Groups

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women in the United States. While breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, and prostate cancer in men, the diagnosis of lung cancer is often made late, when treatment is less effective. While roughly...
CANCER
Novel treatment makes pancreatic cancer susceptible to immunotherapy, mouse study shows

A new study—in mice—from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that blocking a major inflammatory pathway that is activated in pancreatic cancer makes the tumors sensitive to chemotherapy and a type of immunotherapy that prompts the immune system's T cells to attack the cancer cells. The therapy more than doubled survival in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

