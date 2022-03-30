ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

AG Ferguson announces new initiative to combat robocalls

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today an initiative to combat robocalls in Washington state. The Attorney General’s Office created a new complaint form for Washingtonians tailored for reporting robocalls. Additionally, as part of an effort to educate and inform Washingtonians, the Attorney General’s Office launched...

