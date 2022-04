The potentially deadly tick-borne Heartland virus is spreading across the United States and has now been found in Georgia, Emory University researchers report. First identified in Missouri in 2009, the virus is found in the Southeast and Midwest and is spread by the lone star tick. The genetic fingerprint of the virus found in Georgia differs from that found in other states. This suggests the virus may be rapidly mutating, researchers say.

