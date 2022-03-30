ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Nessel partners with FCC enforcement staff on robocall investigations

legalnews.com
 1 day ago

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a new robocall investigations partnership with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between state and federal robocall investigators establishes critical information-sharing and cooperation structures to investigate spoofing and robocall scam campaigns. More than twenty states have now established formal working...

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

FTC to robocallers: Remove illegal traffic or be disconnected

WASHINGTON — The FCC Enforcement Bureau today warned three more voice service providers that are apparently transmitting illegal robocalls on their networks that they have 48 hours to stop facilitating this traffic or face all their traffic being blocked by other providers. The investigation into one of the providers, thinQ, was bolstered by findings from the Office of North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WebMD

More Than $8 Billion in COVID Aid Fraud Found, Justice Department Says

March 11, 2022 -- The U.S. Department of Justice has identified a wide array of fraud and criminal activities tied to more than $8 billion in federal COVID-19 aid, the department announced Thursday. In response, the department has appointed Kevin Chambers, previously associate deputy attorney general, as chief prosecutor for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James secures additional court order against AAUCONNECT for defrauding customers

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced another court victory against fraudulent post-graduate basketball program AAUCONNECT, which has been ordered to pay an additional $40,000 to seven families that were defrauded by the company. This announcement follows a 2020 court decision that required the program’s owners to issue refunds to former customers and banned them from owning or operating any high school program and post-graduate high school basketball. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that AAUCONNECT had advertised itself as a premier basketball training program and collected tuition money, but failed to provide the training, housing, and education promised. Today’s supplemental judgment brings the total amount of victim restitution to $279,040, on top of $135,000 secured in civil penalties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
landline.media

Hours of service emergency order – here are the facts

The emergency declaration from FMCSA meant to cope with the pandemic – and its exemptions from the hours of service – sounds broad, but in reality it’s very specific. So why are truckers confused? And why do violations keep happening?. Listen to our full show. The emergency...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Times

House lawmakers demand answers on FBI operations after audit reveals rules broken in investigations

House lawmakers said Tuesday that they want answers about the FBI’s operations after an internal audit revealed agents flouting the rules during investigations involving politicians, candidates, religious groups, news media and others. FBI agents broke their own rules at least 747 times in 18 months while conducting sensitive investigations,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
Person
Jacob Wohl
Person
Jack Burkman
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan AG Dana Nessel Not Apologizing for Whiskey Tweet

A weekend tweet made by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is raising some eyebrows but Michigan's top lawyer isn't about to apologize. Let's call this one "Whiskey-Gate" Nessel made the since-deleted tweet posting a picture of herself enjoying a shot at the St. Patrick's Day parade, saying, "I don't know these people. But when you get offered a shot of whisky during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Detroit, you take it! Happy St. Patty's Day to all!"
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robocalls#Enforcement Bureau#American#Attorneys General
Government Technology

Feds Go After $19M in COVID Relief Fraud in Oregon

(TNS) — A Lebanon, Oregon, man was sentenced to four years in prison for illegally obtaining more than $4 million in coronavirus relief loans meant for struggling businesses and investing that money in rental properties and Tesla stock. A Portland man pleaded guilty after fraudulently obtaining nearly $900,000 in...
LEBANON, OR
WCAX

Vermont AG files lawsuit against robocall carrier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has filed a lawsuit against a California-based company over fraudulent robocalls using the 802 area code. Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says the company TCA VOIP and its owner, Dominic Bohnett, violated Vermont’s Consumer Protection Act and other state and federal laws by knowingly bringing millions of illegal robocalls into the U.S., including scam calls impersonating the Social Security Administration.
VERMONT STATE
WNEM

Nessel reaches agreement with pharmacies allegedly price gouging

Mich. (WNEM)- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has reached an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance agreement after a Notice of Intended Action with pharmacies suspected of price gouging at-home COVID-19 test kits. The locations of these suspected stores are in Bay City, Birch Run, Madison Heights, and Holland. The Notice of...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FCC
Reuters

FTC's lawsuit can put the brakes on N.J. hospital merger - 3rd Circ

(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission offered more than enough evidence to temporarily block New Jersey’s largest hospital system from buying a smaller competitor, a federal appeals court held Tuesday. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower-court order that enjoined Hackensack Meridian Health and Englewood Healthcare...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy