It’s easy to think of Hayao Miyazaki as the creative force behind Studio Ghibli without acknowledging the others who are instrumental to the company, helping to make its beloved animations. But Miyazaki himself has always been vocal about the roles his co-founders have played in the studio as well as its productions, particularly his right-hand man Toshio Suzuki – Miyazaki says Studio Ghibli would simply not exist without him. As the producer of some of Ghibli’s greatest hits including ‘Spirited Away’ and ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’, Suzuki is as much of a father to the studio’s beloved characters as Miyazaki.

