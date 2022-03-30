Global Lighthouse Network: The Playbook for Responsible Industry Transformation

FreightFlows launched a Predictive Maritime Intelligence Platform focused on predicting near-term commercial ship operations. “Now more than ever, participants in the global supply chain have felt the pressure of digitalization, transparency and coordination throughout the value chain. What is lacking is a method for companies to take advantage of the promise of greater efficiency and opportunity that doesn’t threaten their competitiveness,” says Matt Morgan, founder and CEO of FreightFlows. “As is evident by the recent blockage of the Suez Canal, unprecedented congestion at ports and prices in a constant state of flux, the global supply chain is in dire need of a solution to bridge the gap between a customer’s proprietary knowledge and what’s actually happening in the moment.”

