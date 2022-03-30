ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Enhancing osseointegration and mitigating bacterial biofilms on medical-grade titanium with chitosan-conjugated liquid-infused coatings

By Martin Villegas
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTitanium alloys, in particular, medical-grade Ti-6Al-4Â V, are heavily used in orthopaedic applications due to their high moduli, strength, and biocompatibility. Implant infection can result in biofilm formation and failure of prosthesis. The formation of a biofilm on implants protects bacteria from antibiotics and the immune response, resulting in the propagation...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Autophagy impairment in liver CD11c cells promotes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease through production of IL-23

There has been a global increase in rates of obesity with a parallel epidemic of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Autophagy is an essential mechanism involved in the degradation of cellular material and has an important function in the maintenance of liver homeostasis. Here, we explore the effect of Autophagy-related 5 (Atg5) deficiency in liver CD11c+ cells in mice fed HFD. When compared to control mice, Atg5-deficient CD11c+ mice exhibit increased glucose intolerance and decreased insulin sensitivity when fed HFD. This phenotype is associated with the development of NAFLD. We observe that IL-23 secretion is induced in hepatic CD11c+ myeloid cells following HFD feeding. We demonstrate that both therapeutic and preventative IL-23 blockade alleviates glucose intolerance, insulin resistance and protects against NAFLD development. This study provides insights into the function of autophagy and IL-23 production by hepatic CD11c+ cells in NAFLD pathogenesis and suggests potential therapeutic targets.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Dopamine D3 receptor signaling alleviates mouse rheumatoid arthritis by promoting Toll-like receptor 4 degradation in mast cells

Dopamine receptors are involved in several immunological diseases. We previously found that dopamine D3 receptor (D3R) on mast cells showed a high correlation with disease activity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, but the mechanism remains largely elusive. In this study, a murine collagen-induced arthritis (CIA) model was employed in both DBA/1 mice and D3R knockout mice. Here, we revealed that D3R-deficient mice developed more severe arthritis than wild-type mice. D3R suppressed mast cell activation in vivo and in vitro via a Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4)-dependent pathway. Importantly, D3R promoted LC3 conversion to accelerate ubiquitin-labeled TLR4 degradation. Mechanistically, D3R inhibited mTOR and AKT phosphorylation while enhancing AMPK phosphorylation in activated mast cells, which was followed by autophagy-dependent protein degradation of TLR4. In total, we found that D3R on mast cells alleviated inflammation in mouse rheumatoid arthritis through the mTOR/AKT/AMPK-LC3-ubiquitin-TLR4 signaling axis. These findings identify a protective function of D3R against excessive inflammation in mast cells, expanding significant insight into the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis and providing a possible target for future treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A novel hybrid peptide composed of LfcinB6 and KR-12-a4 with enhanced antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and anti-biofilm activities

Hybridizing two known antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) is a simple and effective strategy for designing antimicrobial agents with enhanced cell selectivity against bacterial cells. Here, we generated a hybrid peptide Lf-KR in which LfcinB6 and KR-12-a4 were linked with a Pro hinge to obtain a novel AMP with potent antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-biofilm activities. Lf-KR exerted superior cell selectivity for bacterial cells over sheep red blood cells. Lf-KR showed broad-spectrum antimicrobial activities (MIC: 4"“8Â Î¼M) against tested 12 bacterial strains and retained its antimicrobial activity in the presence of salts at physiological concentrations. Membrane depolarization and dye leakage assays showed that the enhanced antimicrobial activity of Lf-KR was due to increased permeabilization and depolarization of microbial membranes. Lf-KR significantly inhibited the expression and production of pro-inflammatory cytokines (nitric oxide and tumor necrosis factor"Î±) in LPS-stimulated mouse macrophage RAW264.7 cells. In addition, Lf-KR showed a powerful eradication effect on preformed multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (MDRPA) biofilms. We confirmed using confocal laser scanning microscopy that a large portion of the preformed MDRPA biofilm structure was perturbed by the addition of Lf-KR. Collectively, our results suggest that Lf-KR can be an antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-biofilm candidate as a pharmaceutical agent.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin promotes neovascularization in diabetic mice through enhancing skeletal muscle cells paracrine function

Diabetes mellitus is associated with series of macrovascular and microvascular pathological changes that cause a wide range of complications. Diabetic patients are highly susceptible to hindlimb ischemia (HLI), which remains incurable. Evidence shows that skeletal muscle cells secrete a number of angiogenic factors to promote neovascularization and restore blood perfusion, this paracrine function is crucial for therapeutic angiogenesis in diabetic HLI. In this study we investigated whether sotagliflozin, an anti-hyperglycemia SGLT2 inhibitor, exerted therapeutic angiogenesis effects in diabetic HLI in vitro and in vivo. In C2C12 skeletal muscle cells, we showed that high glucose (HG, 25"‰mM) under hypoxia markedly inhibited cell viability, proliferation and migration potentials, which were dose-dependently reversed by pretreatment with sotagliflozin (5âˆ’20"‰Î¼M). Sotagliflozin pretreatment enhanced expression levels of angiogenic factors HIF-1Î±, VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in HG-treated C2C12 cells under hypoxia as well as secreted amounts of VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in the medium; pretreatment with the HIF-1Î± inhibitor 2-methoxyestradiol (2-ME2, 10"‰Î¼M) or HIF-1Î± knockdown abrogated sotagliflozin-induced increases in VEGF-A and PDGF-BB expression, as well as sotagliflozin-stimulated cell proliferation and migration potentials. Furthermore, the conditioned media from sotagliflozin-treated C2C12 cells in HG medium enhanced the migration and proliferation capabilities of vascular endothelial and smooth muscle cells, two types of cells necessary for forming functional blood vessels. In vivo study was conducted in diabetic mice subjected to excising the femoral artery of the left limb. After the surgery, sotagliflozin (10"‰mg/kg) was directly injected into gastrocnemius muscle of the left hindlimb once every 3 days for 3 weeks. We showed that intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin effectively promoted the formation of functional blood vessels, leading to significant recovery of blood perfusion in diabetic HLI mice. Together, our results highlight a new indication of SGLT2 inhibitor sotagliflozin as a potential therapeutic angiogenesis agent for diabetic HLI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Reinforcing the supply chain of umifenovir and other antiviral drugs with retrosynthetic software

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27547-3, published online 16 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the code availability statement, acknowledgements, and the competing interests statement. In the code availability stated the software code is proprietary to 'MilliporeSigma' but should have read 'Merck'. In the acknowledgements section...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Scientists discover a new kind of cell death linked to copper

Copper is an essential element of life from bacteria and fungi to plants and animals. In humans, it binds to enzymes to help blood clot, hormones mature, and cells process energy. But too much copper kills cells—and now scientists have figured out how. Researchers at the Broad Institute of...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

CAR T cells suppress GI solid tumor cells, without toxicity to healthy tissue, in preclinical research

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells can be remarkably effective in treating leukemias and lymphomas, but there are no successful immunotherapies for neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) yet. Researchers at Penn Medicine have discovered that CAR-T cells directed to a tumor antigen, CDH17, a cell surface marker expressed on both NETs and GICs but also found on healthy tissues, eliminated GICs in several preclinical models without toxicity to normal tissues in multiple mouse organs, including the small intestine and colon. The results from this study, the first to target CDH17 in neuroendocrine tumors, suggest a new class of tumor associated antigens accessible to CAR-T cells in tumors but sequestered from CAR-T cells in healthy tissues.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Complex relationships between bacteria and markers of lower airway infection and inflammation in cystic fibrosis

The lower airways of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) have unique biochemical features that correlate with the complex communities of lung bacteria typical of this disease, according to a multicenter study led by researchers from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. These findings offer insights into the underlying biological mechanisms driving infection and inflammation in the CF lungs, and may help develop novel targeted therapies and more precise diagnostics to improve the care of children with CF. Results were published in the journal Frontiers of Cellular and Infection Microbiology.
CHICAGO, IL
Science
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop sound-controlled bacteria to fight cancer

Since its invention, chemotherapy has proven to be a valuable tool in treating cancers of many kinds, but it has a big downside. In addition to killing cancer cells, it can also kill healthy cells like the ones in hair follicles, causing baldness; and those that line the stomach, causing nausea.
CANCER
Nature.com

A TMPRSS2 inhibitor acts as a pan-SARS-CoV-2 prophylactic and therapeutic

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus remains...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of nanoparticle-mediated delivery of SFRP4 siRNA for treating Dupuytren disease

Dupuytren disease (DD) is a progressive fibrous proliferative disease. It invades the palmar aponeurosis and extends to the finger fascia, eventually leading to flexion contracture of the metacarpophalangeal or interphalangeal joint. At present, surgical resection and the local injection of collagenase are the main methods for the treatment of DD, but postoperative complications and high recurrence rates often occur. Bioinformatics analysis showed that the increased expression of SFRP4 protein was closely related to the incidence of DD. Persistent and effective inhibition of SFRP4 expression may be a promising treatment for DD. We prepared SFRP4 siRNA/nanoparticle complexes (si-SFRP4) and negative siRNA/nanoparticle complexes (NC) and applied them in vitro and in vivo. Flow cytometry analysis showed that si-SFRP4 could be successfully transfected into DD cells. MTT and EdU staining assays showed that the OD values and percentage of EdU-positive cells in the si-SFRP4 group were significantly lower than those in the NC group. Scratch tests showed that the wound healing rate of the si-SFRP4 group was lower than that of the NC group, and the difference was statistically significant. The expression of SFRP4 and Î±-SMA protein in the si-SFRP4 group significantly decreased in both DD cells and xenografts. Compared with the NC group, the xenograft quality of the si-SFRP4 group was significantly reduced. Masson's trichrome staining showed that the collagen and fibrous cells in the si-SFRP4 group were more uniform, slender, parallel and regular. The above experimental results suggest that the proliferation and metabolism of palmar aponeurosis cells and the quality of metacarpal fascia xenografts were both significantly decreased. We speculated that nanoparticle-mediated SFRP4 siRNA can be used as a potential new method for the treatment of DD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Organizing principles of the prefrontal cortex from a single-neuron projectome

An efficient tool for neurite tracing has been developed that reconstructed the complete axons of 6,357 individual projection neurons in the mouse prefrontal cortex (PFC). The resulting single-neuron projectome analysis revealed comprehensive PFC neuron subtypes, topographic organization of PFC axon projections, modular structure within the PFC and correspondence with single-cell transcriptomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impact of different enzymes on biofilm formation and mussel settlement

Enzymes have been known to impact the biofilm forming capacity. However, how the enzymes mediate the biofilm formation and macrofouling remains little known. Here, we investigated the effects of the three kinds of proteases, four kinds of glycosidases and one kind of lipase on the detachment of biofilms of Shewanella marisflavi ECSMB14101, identified biofilm total proteins response to enzyme treatments, and then tested the effects of biofilms treated with enzymes on the settlement of the mussel Mytilus coruscus plantigrades. The results showed that the cell density of bacteria in biofilms formed at different initial bacterial density were noticeably reduced after treating with all tested enzymes, and Neutrase and Î±-Amylase exhibited best removing efficiency of"‰>"‰90%. Bacterial total proteins in S. marisflavi biofilm noticeably reduced or disappeared after treated by Alcalase. For the settlements of the mussel M. coruscus plantigrades, inducing capacities of S. marisflavi biofilm were noticeably suppressed and downregulation was"‰>"‰75% at the initial density of 5"‰Ã—"‰106 cells/cm2. Thus, the tested enzymes could effectively remove the adhered bacterial cell, inhibit the biofilm formation and finally suppress the mussel settlement. Our findings extend novel knowledge to developing eco-friendly approach to control micro- and macro-fouling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inhibition of Staphylococcus aureus and biofilm formation by the anthelminthic drug, triclabendazole

Triclabendazole (TBD) has been widely used in the treatment of helminthic infection. The anti-biofilm activity and antibacterial mechanism of TBD against Staphylococcus aureus were not known. Here, the anti-biofilm activity of TBD against clinical S. aureus isolates from China was systematically evaluated. Under TBD pressure, TBD-induced tolerant S. aureus with elevated TBD minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) was selected in vitro and the genetic mutations between the parental isolates and TBD-induced tolerant derivatives were determined by whole-genome sequencing. TBD could significantly inhibit biofilm formation at sub-inhibitory concentration and disperse mature biofilm of clinical S. aureus isolates. In addition, TBD displayed bactericidal activity against the bacterial cells embedded in the biofilm and showed anti-persisters activity. Proteomic analysis showed that KEGG pathways of ABC transporters and beta-lactam resistance were significantly changed after TBD exposure. Moreover, SAUSA300_RS08395 (molecular chaperone DnaK), SAUSA300_RS11200 (sensor histidine kinase KdpD), SAUSA300_RS06325 (DNA translocase FtsK) were identified as candidate targets of TBD in S. aureus. Overexpression experiments further demonstrated that the elevated transcriptional level of DnaK resulted in S. aureus growth delay after exposure to a sub-MIC concentration of 1/2Ã— MIC TBD. In conclusion, TBD exhibits antibacterial and anti-biofilm activity against S. aureus possibly by targeting the DnaK chaperone system.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association between craniofacial anomalies, intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder: Western Australian population-based study

Accurate knowledge of the relationship between craniofacial anomalies (CFA), intellectual disability (ID) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is essential to improve services and outcomes. The aim is to describe the association between CFA, ID and ASD using linked population data. Methods. All births (1983"“2005; n"‰="‰566,225) including CFA births (comprising orofacial...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Bioinformatic and cell-based tools for pooled CRISPR knockout screening in mosquitos

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27129-3, published online 24 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the A. coluzzii ortholog of PTP-ER AGAP007118 was incorrectly listed as AGAP028616. In addition, the sentence "Target genes included Anopheles orthologs of FKBP12 (AGAP012184), which encodes the cellular binding partner of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin; EcR (AGAP028634) and usp (AGAP002095), which encode mediators of an antiproliferative transcriptional response to treatment with ecdysone; and PTP-ER(AGAP028616), which encodes a negative regulator of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling cascade that can be suppressed by treatment with the MEK inhibitor trametinib (Fig. 5a; Supplementary Data 3)" was corrected to "Target genes included Anopheles orthologs of FKBP12 (AGAP012184), which encodes the cellular binding partner of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin; EcR (AGAP028634) and usp (AGAP002095), which encode mediators of an antiproliferative transcriptional response to treatment with ecdysone; and PTP-ER(AGAP007118), which encodes a negative regulator of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling cascade that can be suppressed by treatment with the MEK inhibitor trametinib (Fig. 5a; Supplementary Data 3)".
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Dome-arrayed chitosan/PVA hydrogel-based solar evaporator for steam generation

Water evaporation systems with solar energy as the primary driving energy have received extensive attention in recent years. This work studies the preparation method and performance of hydrogel evaporators using chitosan and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) as a framework and carbon nanoparticles (CNPs) as the photothermal material. The evaporation rate of CPC (chitosan/PVA and CNPs) hydrogel obtained reaches 2.28Â kgÂ mâˆ’2Â hâˆ’1. Simultaneously, a three-dimensional structure is designed based on the two-dimensional double-layer evaporation system in this study. An evaporator with a tiny-pool structure and a hydrogel with a dome-arrayed structure is designed. These two structures achieve highly efficient evaporation rates of 2.28Â kgÂ mâˆ’2Â hâˆ’1 and 3.80Â kgÂ mâˆ’2Â hâˆ’1, respectively. These optimized designs improve the evaporation rate of the overall system by"‰~"‰66.7%. The developed evaporation devices provide a promising pathway for developing the double-layer evaporators, which promote the new development of water purification with a solar-driven evaporation system.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Artificial fast-adapting mechanoreceptor based on carbon nanotube percolating network

Most biological sensors preferentially encode changes in a stimulus rather than the steady components. However, intrinsically phasic artificial mechanoreceptors have not yet been described. We constructed a phasic mechanoreceptor by encapsulating carbon nanotube film in a viscoelastic matrix supported by a rigid substrate. When stimulated by a spherical indenter the sensor response resembled the response of fast-adapting mammalian mechanoreceptors. We modelled these sensors from the properties of percolating conductive networks combined with nonlinear contact mechanics and discussed the implications of this finding.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Author Correction: In-vivo functional and structural retinal imaging using multiwavelength photoacoustic remote sensing microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08508-2, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section, under the subheading 'Animal preparation',. "Albino rats (NU/NU, Charles River, MA, USA) were imaged to demonstrate the in-vivo capabilities of the system.". "Albino rats (Charles River, MA,...
SCIENCE

