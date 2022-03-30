ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Anomalous Hall antiferromagnets

By Libor Å mejkal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hall effect, in which a current flows perpendicular to an electrical bias, has been prominent in the history of condensed matter physics. Appearing variously in classical, relativistic and quantum guises, the Hall effect has - among other roles - contributed to the establishment of the band theory of solids, to...

Nature.com

Magneto-optical study of metamagnetic transitions in the antiferromagnetic phase of Î±-RuCl

Î±-RuCl3 is a promising candidate material to realize the so far elusive quantum spin liquid ground state. However, at low temperatures, the coexistence of different exchange interactions couple the effective pseudospins into an antiferromagnetically zigzag (ZZ) ordered state. The low-field evolution of spin structure is still a matter of debate and the magnetic anisotropy within the honeycomb planes is an open and challenging question. Here, we investigate the evolution of the ZZ order parameter by second-order magneto-optical effects, the magnetic linear dichroism and magnetic linear birefringence. Our results clarify the presence and nature of metamagnetic transitions in the ZZ phase of Î±-RuCl3. The experimental observations show the presence of initial magnetic domain repopulation followed by a spin-flop transition for small in-plane applied magnetic fields (â‰ˆ1.6"‰T) along specific crystallographic directions. In addition, using a magneto-optical approach, we detected the recently reported emergence of a field-induced intermediate phase before suppressing the ZZ order. The results disclose the details of various angle-dependent in-plane metamagnetic transitions quantifying the bond-anisotropic interactions present in Î±-RuCl3.
MLB
Nature.com

Optical coherent manipulation of alkaline-earth circular Rydberg states

Owing to their large size, Rydberg atoms are promising tools for quantum technologies1,2, as they exhibit long-range dipole"“dipole interactions and strong coupling to external fields. Recent experiments have demonstrated their appeal for quantum simulation purposes3,4,5, even though the relatively short lifetime of optically accessible Rydberg levels imposes limitations. Long-lived circular Rydberg states6,7 may provide a solution. However, the detection of circular states involves either destructive6 or complex7 measurement techniques. Moreover, so far, alkali circular states have been manipulated only by microwave fields, which are unable to address individual atoms. The use of circular states of a different group of atoms, the alkaline-earth metals, which have an optically active second valence electron, can circumvent these problems. Here we show how to use the electrostatic coupling between the two valence electrons of strontium to coherently manipulate a circular Rydberg state with optical pulses. We also exploit this coupling to map the state of the Rydberg electron onto that of the ionic core. This experiment opens the way to a state-selective spatially resolved non-destructive detection of circular states and to the realization of a hybrid optical"“microwave platform for quantum technology.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Space-fractional heat transfer analysis of hybrid nanofluid along a permeable plate considering inclined magnetic field

In this study, the Caputo space-fractional derivatives of energy equation are used to model the heat transfer of hybrid nanofluid flow along a plate. The plate is considered permeable and affected by an inclined magnetic field. We use the space-fractional derivative of Fourier's law to communicate between the nonlocal temperature gradient and heat flux. The hybrid nanofluid is formed by dispersing graphene oxide and silver nanoparticles in water. The new fractional integro-differential boundary layer equations are reduced to ordinary nonlinear equations utilizing suitable normalizations and solved via a novel semi-analytical approach, namely the optimized collocation method. The results reveal that the increment of the order of space-fractional derivatives and the magnetic inclination angle increase the Nusselt number. Also, an increase in the order of space-fractional derivatives leads to a thicker thermal boundary layer thickness resulting in a higher temperature. It is also found that the temperature of the fluid rises by changing the working fluid from pure water to single nanofluid and hybrid nanofluid, respectively. What is more, the proposed semi-analytical method will be beneficial to future research in fractional boundary layer problems.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Materials, physics and systems for multicaloric cooling

Calls to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and demands for higher energy efficiency continue to drive research into alternative cooling and refrigeration technologies. The caloric effect is the reversible change in temperature and entropic states of a solid material subjected to one or more fields and can be exploited to achieve cooling. The field of caloric cooling has undergone a series of transformations over the past 50Â years, bolstered by the advent of new materials and devices, and these developments have contributed to the emergence of multicalorics in the past decade. Multicaloric materials display one or more types of ferroic order that can give rise to multiple field-induced phase transitions that can enhance various aspects of caloric effects. These materials could open up new avenues for extracting heat and spearhead hitherto unknown technological applications. In this Review, we survey the emerging field of multicaloric cooling and explore state-of-the-art caloric materials and systems (devices) that are responsive to multiple fields. We present our vision of the future applications of multicaloric and caloric cooling and examine key factors that govern the overall system efficiency of the cooling devices.
CHEMISTRY
Dirac
Nature.com

Increased interglacial atmospheric CO levels followed the mid-Pleistocene Transition

Atmospheric CO2 and polar ice volume have been strongly coupled over the past 805,000"‰years. However, the prior extent of coupling, during times of lower-amplitude ice-volume variability, is unknown because continuous high-resolution CO2 records are lacking. We reconstructed the past 1,460,000"‰years of atmospheric CO2 (~1,700"‰year sample resolution) by taking advantage of the unique relationship between CO2 concentration and leaf-wax Î´13C resulting from changes in the extent of C3 and C4 vegetation in East India. Notably, reconstructed interglacial CO2 concentrations were lower before the transition to large volume variability during the mid-Pleistocene Transition (900,000"‰years ago). Prior to the mid-Pleistocene Transition, CO2 exhibited a secular trend similar to that of deep-ocean carbon isotopes. At orbital time scales, phase analysis indicates that the CO2 lead relative to ice volume changed to a lag during the mid-Pleistocene Transition. Combined, these findings suggest that deep-ocean circulation controlled the long-term CO2 trend, and that interaction between CO2, continental ice and deep-ocean circulation was reorganized during the mid-Pleistocene Transition, involving a decrease in carbon storage in the deep Pacific.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Statistical modeling of SARS-CoV-2 substitution processes: predicting the next variant

We build statistical models to describe the substitution process in the SARS-CoV-2 as a function of explanatory factors describing the sequence, its function, and more. These models serve two different purposes: first, to gain knowledge about the evolutionary biology of the virus; and second, to predict future mutations in the virus, in particular, non-synonymous amino acid substitutions creating new variants. We use tens of thousands of publicly available SARS-CoV-2 sequences and consider tens of thousands of candidate models. Through a careful validation process, we confirm that our chosen models are indeed able to predict new amino acid substitutions: candidates ranked high by our model are eight times more likely to occur than random amino acid changes. We also show that named variants were highly ranked by our models before their appearance, emphasizing the value of our models for identifying likely variants and potentially utilizing this knowledge in vaccine design and other aspects of the ongoing battle against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fibre optic distributed acoustic sensing of volcanic events

Understanding physical processes prior to and during volcanic eruptions has improved significantlyÂ in recent years. However, uncertainties about subsurface structures distorting observed signals and undetected processes within the volcano prevent volcanologists to infer subtle triggering mechanisms of volcanic phenomena. Here, we demonstrate that distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) with optical fibres allows us to identify volcanic events remotely and image hidden near-surface volcanic structural features. We detect and characterize strain signals associated with explosions and locate their origin using a 2D-template matching between picked and theoretical wave arrival times. We find evidence for non-linear grain interactions in a scoria layer of spatially variable thickness. We demonstrate that wavefield separation allows us to incrementally investigate the ground response to various excitation mechanisms. We identify very small volcanic events, which we relate to fluid migration and degassing. Those results provide the basis for improved volcano monitoring and hazard assessment using DAS.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Driving spin chirality by electron dynamics in laser-excited antiferromagnets

Despite recent successes in the area of ultrafast manipulation of magnetic order, optical generation and manipulation of complex spin textures is hindered by an insufficient theoretical understanding of underlying processes. In particular an important aspect of subtle connection between the electronic and magnetic degrees of freedom is not properly accounted for in existing theories. Here, we uncover a distinct physical mechanism for imprinting spin chirality into collinear magnets with short laser pulses. By simultaneously treating the laser-ignited evolution of electronic structure and magnetic order, we show that their intertwined dynamics can result in an emergence of quasi-stable chiral states. We find that laser-driven chirality does not require any auxiliary external fields or intrinsic spin"“orbit interaction to exist, and it can survive on the time scale of nanoseconds even in the presence of thermal fluctuations, which makes the uncovered mechanism relevant for understanding various optical experiments on magnetic materials. Our findings provide a more detailed perspective of the complex interactions which occur between chiral magnetism and light.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Phase-field simulations of vortex chirality manipulation in ferroelectric thin films

The ferroelectric chiral vortex domains are highly desirable for the application of data storage devices with low-energy consumption and high-density integration. However, the controllable switching of vortex chirality remains a challenge in the current ferroelectric community. Utilizing phase-field simulations, we investigate the vortex domain evolution and chirality formation in BiFeO3 thin films. By applying local surface charge or electric field, we demonstrate that the vorticity and the polarity can be manipulated by the initial bi-domain arrangement and the external field with different directions, respectively. By exchanging the domain arrangements, the opposite chirality can be obtained. Importantly, the topological vortex domain is retained after removing the external field. The vortex chirality can be switched reversibly with high reproducibility, which is beneficial to fatigue tolerance of the material in the operation. These results provide theoretical guidance for manipulating the vortex chirality in ferroelectric films.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analytic simulation of thermophoretic second grade fluid flow past a vertical surface with variable fluid characteristics and convective heating

The study considers the effect of thermophoresis particle deposition on the flow properties of second grade fluid with variable viscosity, variable thermal conductivity and variable concentration diffusivity subjected to a convective boundary condition. To further describe the transport phenomenon, the special case of assisting and opposing flows is explored. Using similarity transformations, the governing equations of the fluid model are transformed and parameterized into a system of nonlinear ordinary differential equations. The approximate analytic solution of a dimensionless system is obtained through the Optimal Homotopy Analysis Method (OHAM). It is observed that velocity and temperature distributions are decreasing functions of the second grade parameter for both assistingÂ and opposing flows. When the thermophoretic parameter is increased, the concentration distributions at the first and fourth orders of chemical reaction decrease. For both opposing and assisting flows, velocity distributions are enhanced due to larger temperature-dependent viscous parameters.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assembly of the basal mantle structure beneath Africa

Plate tectonics shapes Earth's surface, and is linked to motions within its deep interior1,2. Cold oceanic lithosphere sinks into the mantle, and hot mantle plumes rise from the deep Earth, leading to volcanism3,4. Volcanic eruptions over the past 320"‰million"‰years have been linked to two large structures at the base of the mantle presently under Africa and the Pacific Ocean5,6. This has led to the hypothesis that these basal mantle structures have been stationary over geological time7,8, in contrast to observations and models suggesting that tectonic plates9,10, subduction zones11,12,13,14 and mantle plumes15,16 have been mobile, and that basal mantle structures are presently deforming17,18. Here we reconstruct mantle flow from one billion years ago to the present day to show that the history of volcanism is statistically as consistent with mobile basal mantle structures as with fixed ones. In our reconstructions, cold lithosphere sank deep into the African hemisphere between 740"‰and 500"‰million years"‰ago, and from 400"‰million years"‰ago the structure beneath Africa progressively assembled, pushed by peri-Gondwana slabs, to become a coherent structure as recently as 60"‰million years"‰ago. Our mantle flow models suggest that basal mantle structures are mobile, and aggregate and disperse over time, similarly to continents at Earth's surface9. Our models also predict the presence of continental material in the mantle beneath Africa, consistent with geochemical data19,20.
AFRICA
Nature.com

Repeatable and deterministic all electrical switching in a mixed phase artificial multiferroic

We demonstrate a repeatable all-electric magnetic switching behaviour in a PMN-PT/FeRh thin film artificial multiferroic. The magnitude of the effect is significantly smaller than expected from conventional thermomagnetic switching of FeRh thin films and we explore properties of the PMN-PT/FeRh system in order to understand the origin of this reduction. The data demonstrate the importance of the crystallographic phase of PMN-PT and show how a phase transition at ~ 100Â Â°C modifies the magneto-electric coupling. We demonstrate a large strain remanence effect in the PMN-PT substrate, which limits the magnetoelectric coupling on successive cycling of the applied electric field.
SCIENCE
Experimental photonic quantum memristor

Memristive devices are a class of physical systems with history-dependent dynamics characterized by signature hysteresis loops in their input"“output relations. In the past few decades, memristive devices have attracted enormous interest in electronics. This is because memristive dynamics is very pervasive in nanoscale devices, and has potentially groundbreaking applications ranging from energy-efficient memories to physical neural networks and neuromorphic computing platforms. Recently, the concept of a quantum memristor was introduced by a few proposals, all of which face limited technological practicality. Here we propose and experimentally demonstrate a novel quantum-optical memristor (based on integrated photonics) that acts on single-photon states. We fully characterize the memristive dynamics of our device and tomographically reconstruct its quantum output state. Finally, we propose a possible application of our device in the framework of quantum machine learning through a scheme of quantum reservoir computing, which we apply to classical and quantum learning tasks. Our simulations show promising results, and may break new ground towards the use of quantum memristors in quantum neuromorphic architectures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum transport and localization in 1d and 2d tight-binding lattices

Particle transport and localization phenomena in condensed-matter systems can be modeled using a tight-binding lattice Hamiltonian. The ideal experimental emulation of such a model utilizes simultaneous, high-fidelity control and readout of each lattice site in a highly coherent quantum system. Here, we experimentally study quantum transport in one-dimensional and two-dimensional tight-binding lattices, emulated by a fully controllable 3"‰Ã—"‰3 array of superconducting qubits. We probe the propagation of entanglement throughout the lattice and extract the degree of localization in the Anderson and Wannier-Stark regimes in the presence of site-tunable disorder strengths and gradients. Our results are in quantitative agreement with numerical simulations and match theoretical predictions based on the tight-binding model. The demonstrated level of experimental control and accuracy in extracting the system observables of interest will enable the exploration of larger, interacting lattices where numerical simulations become intractable.
SCIENCE

