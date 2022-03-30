ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Coupled electronic and magnetic excitations in the cuprates and their role in the superconducting transition

By Francisco Restrepo
 1 day ago

In this article the author name Dirk K. Morr was incorrectly written as Dirk Morr. The...

Discovery of Strong Electron Correlation in a 2D Material Could Help Engineer Unconventional Superconductivity

Physicists find direct evidence of strong electron correlation in a 2D material for the first time. The discovery could help researchers engineer exotic electrical states such as unconventional superconductivity. In recent years, physicists have discovered materials that are able to switch their electrical character from a metal to an insulator,...
PHYSICS
Author Correction: Functional consequences of Palaeozoic reef collapse

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05154-6, published online 26 January 2022. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained errors. In Table S1, the data for columns "Givetian", "Givetian/Frasnian", "Frasnian", "Fammenian" and "Carboniferous" was omitted. As a result, the Supplementary Information file has been split into two separate files: Supplementary...
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Fluctuations in behavior and affect in college students measured using deep phenotyping

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05331-7, published online 04 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Competing interests section. "J.P.O. is a cofounder and board member of a commercial entity, Beiwe, established in 2020, that operates in digital phenotyping. JTB has received consulting fees from...
COLLEGES
Author Correction: Enhancement of and interference among higher order multipole transitions in molecules near a plasmonic nanoantenna

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13748-4, published online 18 December 2019. In the Acknowledgements section of this article the grant number relating to National Science Centre, Poland given for Karolina SÅ‚owik and Piotr GÅ‚adysz was incorrectly given as project no. 2016/23/G/ST3/0404 and should have been project no. 2016/23/G/ST3/04045. The original article has been corrected.
CHEMISTRY
The first stages of DNA evolution

One fundamental question in the field of the Origin of Life is how the first molecules of DNA replicated and evolved on the primordial Earth, more than 4 billion years ago. Before the emergence of the first cells or any other form of compartmentalization, DNA and RNA molecules were likely dissolved into water ponds or into pores of rock filled with water and gas: ubiquitous conditions on a volcanic Earth. The high volcanic activity and the high temperatures were responsible for an atmosphere extremely rich in CO2. The concentration of carbon dioxide was about 25,000 times higher than today.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Camouflaging bacteria by wrapping with cell membranes

The error has not been corrected in the PDF or HTML versions of the Article. Institute of Molecular Medicine, State Key Laboratory of Oncogenes and Related Genes, Shanghai Institute of Cancer, Renji Hospital, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, 200011, Shanghai, China. Zhenping Cao,Â Shanshan Cheng,Â Xinyue WangÂ &Â...
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Cargo"“carrier interactions significantly contribute to micellar conformation and biodistribution

Https://doi.org/10.1038/am.2017.161 published online 27 October 2017. The wrong Supplementary file was originally published with this article; it has now been replaced with the correct file. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine, Jena University Hospital, Jena, Germany. Adrian T. Press,Â Jessica...
SCIENCE
Author Correction: A deletion affecting an LRR-RLK gene co-segregates with the fruit flat shape trait in peach

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-07022-0, published online 27 July 2017. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article is incomplete. "We thank Cristian Fontich (IRTA) and JesÃºs GarcÃa Brunton (IMIDA) for maintaining and providing peach material. This work received financial support from the Spanish Ministry of Economy and...
AGRICULTURE
Author Correction: Post-publication careers: follow-up expeditions reveal avalanches at Dyatlov Pass

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 81 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth and Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00393-x, published online 24 March 2022. In the original version of this article, the doi for reference 1 was incorrectly given as https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-020-0008. This should have been https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-020-00081-8....
ENVIRONMENT
Rational design of hairpin RNA excited states reveals multi-step transitions

RNA excited states represent a class of high-energy-level and thus low-populated conformational states of RNAs that are sequestered within the free energy landscape until being activated by cellular cues. In recent years, there has been growing interest in structural and functional studies of these transient states, but the rational design of excited states remains unexplored. Here we developed a method to design small hairpin RNAs with predefined excited states that exchange with ground states through base pair reshuffling, and verified these transient states by combining NMR relaxation dispersion technique and imino chemical shift prediction. Using van't Hoff analysis and accelerated molecular dynamics simulations, a mechanism of multi-step sequential transition has been revealed. The efforts made in this study will expand the scope of RNA rational design, and also contribute towards improved predictions of RNA secondary structure.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Improved prediction of protein-protein interactions using AlphaFold2

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28865-w, published online 10 March 2022. The original version of this article contained an error in the Methods section, which incorrectly read:. 'This score is created by fitting a sigmoidal curve (Fig. 2c) using "curve_fit" from SciPy v.1.4.156, to the DockQ scores using the average interface...
SCIENCE
Science
Author Correction: Next generation of anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab with enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in vivo

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85329-9, published online 11 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the discussion of Atezolizumab aggregation, and anti-drug antibody development. In the Abstract section,. "However, aglycosylated Atezolizumab is very unstable and easy to form aggregation, which causes quick development of anti-drug antibody...
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Bioinformatic and cell-based tools for pooled CRISPR knockout screening in mosquitos

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27129-3, published online 24 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the A. coluzzii ortholog of PTP-ER AGAP007118 was incorrectly listed as AGAP028616. In addition, the sentence "Target genes included Anopheles orthologs of FKBP12 (AGAP012184), which encodes the cellular binding partner of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin; EcR (AGAP028634) and usp (AGAP002095), which encode mediators of an antiproliferative transcriptional response to treatment with ecdysone; and PTP-ER(AGAP028616), which encodes a negative regulator of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling cascade that can be suppressed by treatment with the MEK inhibitor trametinib (Fig. 5a; Supplementary Data 3)" was corrected to "Target genes included Anopheles orthologs of FKBP12 (AGAP012184), which encodes the cellular binding partner of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin; EcR (AGAP028634) and usp (AGAP002095), which encode mediators of an antiproliferative transcriptional response to treatment with ecdysone; and PTP-ER(AGAP007118), which encodes a negative regulator of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling cascade that can be suppressed by treatment with the MEK inhibitor trametinib (Fig. 5a; Supplementary Data 3)".
WILDLIFE
Correction to: NICU discharge preparation and transition planning: guidelines and recommendations

Correction to: J Perinatol https://doi.org/10.1038/s41372-022-01313-9, published online 14 February 2022. The article "NICU discharge preparation and transition planning: guidelines and recommendations", written by Vincent C. Smith, Kristin Love, Erika Goyer, was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal on 14 February 2022 without open access. With the author(s)' decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 10 March 2022 to Â©. The Author(s) 2022 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
HEALTH
Author Correction: Role of Tim4 in the regulation of ABCA1 adipose tissue macrophages and post-prandial cholesterol levels

In this article the author name Zoi Michailidou was incorrectly written as Zoi Michalidou. The original article has been corrected. Centre for Cardiovascular Science, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK. M. S. Magalhaes,Â P. Smith,Â L. H. Jackson-Jones,Â Z. Michailidou,Â R. H. Stimson,Â M. R. Dweck,Â L. DenbyÂ &Â C. BÃ©nÃ©zech...
SCIENCE
Magnetization-driven Lifshitz transition and charge-spin coupling in the kagome metal YMnSn

The Fermi surface (FS) is essential for understanding the properties of metals. It can change under both conventional symmetry-breaking phase transitions and Lifshitz transitions (LTs), where the FS, but not the crystal symmetry, changes abruptly. Magnetic phase transitions involving uniformly rotating spin textures are conventional in nature, requiring strong spin-orbit coupling (SOC) to influence the FS topology and generate measurable properties. LTs driven by a continuously varying magnetization are rarely discussed. Here we present two such manifestations in the magnetotransport of the kagome magnet YMn6Sn6: one caused by changes in the magnetic structure and another by a magnetization-driven LT. The former yields a 10% magnetoresistance enhancement without a strong SOC, while the latter a 45% reduction in the resistivity. These phenomena offer a unique view into the interplay of magnetism and electronic topology, and for understanding the rare-earth counterparts, such as TbMn6Sn6, recently shown to harbor correlated topological physics.
PHYSICS
Author Correction: In-vivo functional and structural retinal imaging using multiwavelength photoacoustic remote sensing microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08508-2, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section, under the subheading 'Animal preparation',. "Albino rats (NU/NU, Charles River, MA, USA) were imaged to demonstrate the in-vivo capabilities of the system.". "Albino rats (Charles River, MA,...
SCIENCE

