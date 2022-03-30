ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This Is Us' Producer Teases Randall's ‘Emotional' Next Chapter

By Cydney Contreras
NBC San Diego
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn't matter how old you are, you will always need your parents. In the final installment of the "This Is Us" Big Three trilogy -- a trio of episodes each focusing on one of the Pearson kids -- Randall (Sterling K. Brown) seeks to take Rebecca's advice to live life...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

