A local pet is one of 10 finalists to be named the next Cadbury Bunny. Will O’ Wisp is a 2-year-old white polydactyl (she has thumbs) cat who was rescued as a kitten and had to have most of her tail amputated due to gangrene. She likes to run on her wheel and “parkour” around the house, and “she is a bunny in spirit as her favorite treats are spinach and brussel sprouts.”

DENTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO