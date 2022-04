A place at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar is on the line as Poland host Sweden.The home side earned a bye through to the qualifying play-off final after Russia were suspended from international competition.Their opponents came through a tense encounter with the Czech Republic and have an outstanding record in recent years against Poland, winning the pair’s last six meetings.That run includes a 3-2 win during the group stages of Euro 2020.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:When and where is it?Poland vs Sweden is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 29 March....

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO