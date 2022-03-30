ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ukrainian refugees arrive at Philadelphia church; lawyer now helping Lehigh grad to get to U.S

By Bryanna Gallagher
 6 hours ago

While people continue to escape Ukraine, families across the world and here in the Delaware Valley have opened their arms to help them in any way possible.

Two refugees arrived Wednesday morning at Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church in Northern Liberties.

The two refugees walked nearly 450 miles to escape.

At the same time, Action News spoke with a lawyer who's played a huge role in helping Lehigh University graduate Alina Beskrovna escape Ukraine.

"We went through 18 checkpoints, two Ukrainian and 16 of the invaders. It was very dangerous," said Beskrovna.

Philadelphia attorney Jon Ostroff is working to bring her to the United States.

"That's been totally destroyed. In fact, the Mayor of Mariupol had urged anyone who is still there to get out as soon as they can, but it's very very difficult to get anywhere from there and they are out of everything," Ostroff explained.

Beskrovna managed to escape Ukraine with her mother and four others. She says it was the scariest drive of her life.

She safely arrived in Poland and is now on her way to Copenhagen, with the help of Ostroff.

He was in Poland at the border with Ukraine, helping facilitate families getting out. Since then, he's learned quite a bit about this challenging process.

The U.S intends on taking in 100,000 refugees.

Ostroff says our area, especially Jenkintown, has an extended Ukrainian-American population which could provide cultural opportunities for refugees. With a road map, guidance from an immigration lawyer, and several politicians - he says he's now able to move forward with helping families.

Ostroff says he's moved by seeing both people in Europe and here in the Delaware Valley do whatever they can to help the people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

"Through the worst horrors it is unbelievable the miracles you can find; it's a historic time and an opportunity or people to really make a difference," stated Ostroff.

Tyrone Pierce
6h ago

it's great America wants to feel n help them BUT why is it so hard to help this easy Americans,vets an out own/refugees homeless or affordable housing fr those who lived here all life,once again America finds others to help except there own !!

