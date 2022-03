Color is a simple and accessible way to start applying feng shui principles to your home. There are many different ways to work with color and feng shui, and each color has many layers of connection and meaning. A color can represent a certain type of qi, or energy, from one of the many energy systems in feng shui. For example, each of the five elements that we work with in feng shui is connected to different colors. You can also use color in a certain area of the home, using the feng shui bagua. When you are adding color to your home for a feng shui reason, it is powerful to have a specific intention in mind for how you would like that color to support you.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO