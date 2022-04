If you didn't hear the news on Monday, the Buffalo Bills will have a brand new stadium coming to Orchard Park. The Bills, Erie County and New York State reached an agreement on a 30-year lease for an open-air stadium to be built across from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The expected completion for the new stadium is 2026, which means four more seasons to be played at Highmark Stadium.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO