The detectives of Golf Twitter were busy on Tuesday tracking Tiger Woods' private jet for clues as he made a day-trip to Augusta National:. The excitement around the 15-time major champ possibly playing in the Masters just 13 months following a gruesome car crash is palpable for obvious reasons. Even without striking a single shot in competition last year, Woods was the PGA Tour's PIP King. And as incredible as his win at Augusta National in 2019 was, a similar performance now would make that look like a cute little comeback.

